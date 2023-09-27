Paralyzed Dog Wearing Life Vest Enjoys Trip to the Beach: 'His Happy Place'

Although this malamute may be paralyzed, he's proving to the world that nothing will stop him from enjoying his trips to the beach and taking a swim in the ocean.

After suffering a herniated disc in his spine in 2022, Balusha the Alaskan malamute was left paralyzed, meaning he can move around only using a wheelchair or with the help of his doting owners.

But being confined to a wheelchair isn't enough to stop 7-year-old Balusha from relishing every trip he gets to the beach, as his owner, Olena Gontar, told Newsweek that "the sea is his happy place."

"We tend to go to the beach every free morning, which is mostly on the weekend, if we don't have any procedures that day," Gontar said. "He will always seek the water, fountains or pools. He is like a sea wolf."

Balusha the paralyzed Alaskan malamute on the beach. Balusha couldn't wait to paddle in the water but still needed his owner's help while getting out of the water. @luck_balu / TikTok

When Balusha is in the water, he doesn't have to rely on his wheelchair, and instead wears his trusty life vest for added protection.

While Gontar and her husband, from Odessa, Ukraine, weren't expecting to become the owners of a 60-kilogram (132-pound) disabled dog, they have continued learning about the challenges he faces and helping him every step of the way.

"One day, we discovered that his back legs were failing, they weren't moving and he'd lost all sensitivity," Gontar said. "That same night, a vertebral hernia was detected on an MRI scan, and he had surgery from a local vet.

"Balusha spent three days in hospital, and when we brought him back home, we had big hopes for a successful recovery. At the time, we knew nothing about special dogs and what we'd need to do, but every day and night he needs continuous care."

A herniated disc in dogs is a result of intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which is a neurological condition involving the spinal cord, the vertebrae and the disc material between them. The website PetMD notes that when a dog experiences IVDD, the cushioning between the bones of the spinal column will bulge or burst into the space containing the spinal cord. That movement can cause pain, nerve damage and, in more serious cases, paralysis.

The common symptoms that occur include limping, dragging the back legs, weakness, pain, decreased activity, and loss of bladder control.

Surgery is a common outcome for many cases but isn't always successful. In situations that lead to paralysis, PetMD notes that dogs can still lead a happy and healthy life with the help of a wheelchair, which will allow them to still be active.

The video of Balusha following his owner into the water was posted on his dedicated TikTok page (@luck_balu) on September 16, and it has been viewed more than 400,000 times. Social media users can't get enough of "the best buds," as the viral post has also generated more than 32,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

Sharing his story has allowed Gontar to connect with more people and show how fulfilling life can still be for a disabled dog.

"When we were faced with this problem, the most difficult part was finding information and professional help," she said. "All we heard was that our dog will never walk again and that we should put him down.

"We decided to run Balusha's page to inform, encourage and motivate people to fight for their furry kids. We want to share his routine so people can see that it's possible to cope with such a big pet like Balusha. Anything is possible if you really love and care."

Among the 800 comments on the post, one TikTok user wrote: "My heart is melting, that's pure love and devotion right there."

Another person said: "The look of joy and happiness on your dog's face just says it all."

"Balusha, you are such a big hero," wrote another TikToker.

