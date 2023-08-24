Dog Health

Paralyzed Maltese Running in Her Sleep Breaks Hearts

By
Dog Health Dogs Viral video Viral TikTok

A video of Barbara, a paralyzed Maltese, dreaming of running again has broken hearts on TikTok.

The rescue dog, who lives in Los Angeles with her owner Christine Hsu, 31, has been diagnosed with severe bruising on the spinal cord, known as spinal contusion.

Dr. Anna Foreman told Newsweek: "A contusion is a bruising injury, often due to trauma such as a fall or being hit by an object, such as a car. The trauma causes damage to local blood vessels, which burst and leak out their content (blood). The strength of the impact usually dictates how deep the blood vessels are which are affected by the impact. A heavier, harder impact causes a more deep, severe contusion."

Despite this, Barbara remains "the same smiley girl as before," Hsu told Newsweek.

Paralyzed dog
From left: Barbara can be seen laying in her pushchair while dreaming about running; and the same breed illustrates what the dog looks like when standing up. Barbara was diagnosed with severe bruising on the spinal cord, known as spinal contusion. Christine Hsu / Utenzilije/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Hsu added: "On July 11, Barbara suddenly lost the ability to use her hind legs. She's always been so healthy and energetic and didn't show any signs of physical weakness prior to the paralysis."

Barbara is unable to walk, so she is pushed around in a pram, and recently Hsu captured the moment her pet was dreaming about running again. The canine can be seen laying in the pushchair and kicking her legs. The heartbreaking clip has received up more than 975,000 views since it was shared on August 18.

Hsu, who uses the TikTok handle @babblinbarb, told Newsweek: "She is already showing signs of progress."

But the road to recovery is going to be a long and expensive journey. Hsu is crowdfunding for Barbara's vet bills. So far, kind strangers have donated over $10,000.

Jason Lu, the organizer of the Go Fund Me campaign, expressed his gratitude on July 12. He wrote: "Barb luckily doesn't need surgery but the overnight stay, anesthesia, and MRI alone was already more than $8k and we truly don't know what we would have done had we not had such an amazing response."

Soon, Barbara may have the ability to run, wild and free again, according to U.K.-based Foreman, a vet from Everypaw Pet Insurance.

Foreman told Newsweek: "A spinal contusion is bruising or haematoma formation on the spine. Due to the fine structure of spinal nerves amongst the blood vessels, any contusion can lead to bleeding and disruption of the electrical communication along these nerves.

"Depending on the location of the contusion, this trauma can leave a dog with a partial or complete lack of ability to move their legs (paralysis or paresis), both of the forelimbs, or fore and hindlimbs. As well as a contusion, a dog may suffer with fractures to the bones of the spine (vertebrae) due to a trauma."

Foreman added: "Prognosis is varied depending on whether nerves have suffered more permanent damage, usually evident by a loss of a deep pain response (the ability to feel pain when inflicted) backwards of a trauma location. If contusions alone are diagnosed by a vet, nerve function may improve over time with rest, support and good pain relief."

So far, the video of Barbara has racked up more than 131,000 likes and 526 comments.

One user wrote: "She's shimmying her leggos. That's gotta be a good sign."

"I am sobbing, I am so scared something like this might happen to my dog. Sending lots of love and strength," added another dog owner.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC