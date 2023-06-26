Paralyzed Kitten on a Walk With Owner Melts Hearts: 'Little Feets'

A disabled kitty has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of how he goes on walks with his owner went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username thebabykittenrescue, Frankie can be seen enjoying a walk strapped to his owner's baby carrier on her chest, breathing some fresh air as his feet dangle outside the strap.

The post comes along with a caption that explains: "POV: going on a walk with your paralyzed incontinent kitten."

The kitten's owner, who is a critical care and special needs kitten rescue in Los Angeles, also added: "Nothing to see here... just a kitten in a diaper in a baby carrier. Frankie's physical therapist instructed to give him daily hanging time to help his hind legs stretch and relax. So I got him this pet carrier. It's too big for him now, but it works as long as I hold him with one hand."

According to PetMD, other than traumatic injuries and toxins, the most common cause of acute paralysis in cats is feline aortic thromboembolism, also known as saddle thrombus.

Paralysis in cats can occur suddenly or worsen over time. Symptoms include a lack of movement in any part of the body, including the head, neck and limbs; a wobbly gait; falling down; difficulty eating; difficulty drinking; difficulty urinating; difficulty defecating; trouble breathing; and dragging limbs across the floor while walking.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 521,700 views and 75,700 likes.

@thebabykittenrescue Nothing to see here… just a kitten in a diaper in a baby carrier🤪😆 Frankie's physical therapist instructed to give him daily hanging time to help his hind legs stretch and relax. So I got him this pet carrier💪 It's too big for him now, but it works as long as I hold him with one hand😆 He also seemed to really enjoy our walk outside!☀️ I only took him on a short 5 minute walk to start out, but will slowly increase the time as he gets used to it🤗

One user, Jenna, commented: "The little leggies. I just can't!" And Sarah Chandler said: "Omg I would cry if I saw this in person." Xemmax added: "Now that's the kind of walk I wanna go on. Baby Franklin is gorgeous."

Stephie wrote: "hell yeah outside walkies are the best. thank [you] for taking such good care of this baby." And Cowboy said: "It takes a village! You're doing amazing friend." Pinosh added: "His/Her little feets."

Another user, mrsgreenwilliams, commented: "I can watch this all day!!! Simple yet adorable!!! This kitten is everrrrrrrything!!!" And Surferdude23 said: "Your fur baby is so cute and happy. Bless you both."

Lovely Sunshine wrote: "She loves the outing in her new carrier keep up the good work mom." And Katerinamarie added: "What a sweet lil bean [his] little legs just dangling."

