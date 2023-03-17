Parents Trying to Make Stepdaughter, 10, Share Room With New Baby Dragged

Internet users have slammed two parents for trying to make their 10-year-old daughter share a room with their new baby.

In a now-viral Mumsnet post, the girl's stepmother shared that she, her partner and their 10-month-old baby live together in a two-bedroom house. While the house is spacious enough for the young family of three, the OP's husband's biological daughter often comes to stay. The OP shares that the girl is 12 years old.

"We live five minutes away from my step-daughter, but she only ever visits every other weekend, we do try to get her to come round more and we are always telling her to come over after school and stay over but she never does," the woman wrote.

"Our baby's cot is in our room with us. While my stepdaughter has the other bedroom decorated really lovely with all her things, I want to start moving my baby into the other bedroom to share with her sister, and to make her side hers but I know she will be upset by this," she added.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 8 by @NetMu, hundreds of Mumsnet users have slammed the OP and her husband for trying to cram a preteen into a bedroom with a baby.

"What is your partner's solution? Its his daughter! Do you plan on moving or could you rearrange rooms and split the larger room in half? Could you convert the garage? A 12-year-old sharing with a baby is not ideal, even worse with a teen and a toddler," one user asserted.

The post can be seen here.

As of 2021, Statista recorded that about 7.01 million U.S. families had three or more children under 18 living under the same roof. While making a toddler and a teen share the same bedroom is clearly not ideal, and a situation that most teens would protest, many families will be able to relate to the dilemma shared on Mumsnet.

However, there are ways that the experience can be made more bearable for the children who need to share a space, and for the parents who need to tailor a smaller space to two or more kids.

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior designer at his own company, Arsight, an interior design studio based in New York. Kropovinsky shared his top tips with Newsweek on how parents can maximize their children's spaces and create inviting environments for them to rest and play in.

For Kropovinsky, color is an essential part of the designing process of a bedroom.

"Color can have a big impact on the mood and energy of your child's bedroom. It can also help you create contrast, harmony or focal points in the space," he told Newsweek. "You can choose colors that match your theme or your child's favorite colors. You can also mix and match different colors to create interest and variety. For example, you can paint one wall in a bold color as an accent wall, or use stripes of different colors to create movement and dynamism."

He also recommends that parents who are frightened of painting walls a bold color, or parents who live in rental housing, can leave their bedroom walls a neutral colors and add pops of color to the room through accessories or furniture.

"A child's bedroom should be a place where they can express themselves and explore their imagination," Kropovinsky said. "You can add some creative elements that make the space more fun and playful."

He added that parents who are eager to inject elements of fun and adventure into their children's bedrooms could consider adding indoor slides, swings or climbing walls to the space.

He said that parents should prioritize finding quality furniture for their children, as they will likely be more durable to any damage and can be used from generation to generation.

"A quality bed, a closet, a desk and some storage are vital for any child's bedroom," he said. "Choose furniture that is sturdy, flexible and adjustable to different ages and stages of development."

