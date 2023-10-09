Why Partner Refuses to Give Engagement Ring to Dead Fiancé's Family Backed

Some may say it's a grey area when it comes to the ownership of an engagement ring following a breakup. But one ex-partner isn't single by choice, as their fiancé sadly died, and now they are being pressured to return the jewelry to his family.

Reddit user u/369deteted879 has turned to the internet for support following a dispute with the family who claims the Lord of the Ring band is an heirloom. However, the Reddit user knows full well that it isn't as they have the receipt.

The original poster went with their now-deceased "John" to the jewelry store as the ring was initially two sizes too big.

"We did plan to have to wedding, after 3 years of planning & saving. 10 months after the proposal, John passed away in a car accident. I used the savings for [the] wedding to pay for his funeral," the poster wrote.

The following day, John's brother asked for the ring and said that it had been passed down their family for five generations. However, the Reddit user has proof that it was purchased for them. Since then, the family has continued to demand for the ring to be returned and sought legal advice.

"I got a letter from their lawyer, in the letter they also demanded that I reimburse them for [the] costs of John's funeral. So I got myself a lawyer, showed the proof, about the ring [and] I paid for the funeral, in court & I won," the poster wrote.

For a while, the "madness was over," but recently John's sister got engaged. She wanted the ring, but the original poster refused. However, the latter's friends have sided with the family and believe the poster should hand it over.

Since sharing the post on October 7, the original poster has updated thousands of users. They added more information about the ring and funeral costs.

After the engagement, they wrote: "[His] Parents never said anything about an heirloom ring and family diamonds. It was after the funeral is when they started saying their great great great grandparents were the ones that brought this ring [and] it's a heirloom."

Prior to the burial, his parents contacted the partner as they couldn't afford the funeral.

User 369deteted879 wrote: "My thoughts at the time was the reason they couldn't afford is because sister is about to start college [and] put the wedding fund for good use, because the wedding isn't gonna happen anymore. I paid for everything for the funeral, the parents didn't pay at all."

During the court hearing, the partner discovered John's life insurance was double the cost of the funeral, and it all went to his parents.

An upset woman looks at her engagement ring. A Reddit poster has turned to the internet for advice about what to do with an engagement ring as their deceased partner's family wants it. dragana991/iStock/Getty Images Plus

'There Is No Right or Wrong Way to Handle This Situation'

James Harris, a regional sales manager at U.K.-based jewelry store Austen & Blake, told Newsweek his opinion about the post that has 14,000 upvotes.

Harris said: "Firstly, there is no right or wrong way to handle this situation. Everyone handles grief and the fallout in their own way. Essentially, an engagement ring is presented as a symbol of love and commitment and represents that offer in a tangible way. It would always be down to the recipient to decide what to do in each situation, and every case will have different variables.

"If a ring was a family heirloom, it may be right to return it to the family or to have the discussion," Harris added. "If purchased for the recipient, they may decide to keep it as a reminder or to repurpose it into another form of jewelry, such as a pendant. Some may decide to even sell the piece. Some may be too pained even by the memories of wearing it.

"This situation is a reminder for people to make wills and update them often. This will help families ensure wishes are honored and hopefully stop issues such as this from occurring at a painful time," Harris said.

While the Reddit poster's friends believe the ring should be returned, internet users disagree.

One comment with 23,000 votes reads: "Talk to a lawyer. You are being harassed by the greedy, lying, litigious family of your deceased partner. None of them deserve a damned thing from you, much less your engagement ring your fiancè bought you. His sister can get her ring out if a gum-ball machine for all you care. It is not your problem or responsibility to provide her with jewelry."

"Do not give these people a thing!!!! You've been through hell and they are behaving entitled and awful. It's your ring!! Keep it and I hope you find a new love," wrote another user.

