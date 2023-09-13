Passenger Demanding 'Lazy Child' Gives Up Disabled Seat on Train Slammed

A train passenger came under fire online after a disabled teenager revealed in a social media post that she'd been the victim of the passenger's taunts.

The teen shared on Reddit under the username u/Swimming-Contact6122 that the passenger, an older woman, had repeatedly pestered her to vacate the priority seat that she was sitting in. According to the Reddit post, the woman refused to believe that the girl sitting in the priority seat could be disabled until she revealed her prosthetic leg.

"A few years ago I lost my left leg in an accident and I've been using a prosthetic leg since then, and because my family is well off it is a pretty advanced one to the point where it just looks like I just have two normal legs whenever I wear long trousers," the 16-year-old wrote on Reddit.

"I was riding the train and sat down in the seat reserved for disabled, elderly and pregnant women. A few stops later a woman came up to me telling me I needed to move, because she needs that seat and I shouldn't be sitting there. I told her I was sorry, but that I needed the seat myself. She became argumentative, and said that I just need to get up because the seat is for the elderly and I'm a lazy child," the teen Redditor wrote.

She continued: "I again apologized and said that I really needed the seat myself. She left and got the train conductor, who also told me to get up from the seat. I then rolled up my trouser leg, showed my prosthetic and told her I wasn't going to move. She suddenly got very red-faced and mumbled something before she got off at the next station."

What Should the Redditor Have Done?

Kyle Ankney, the co-founder and head of public relations at Wisteria PR, lives with cerebral palsy and understands what it's like to be made to feel uncomfortable or be subject to questioning in public spaces.

"As someone with cerebral palsy who uses a wheelchair, I've never directly experienced the impact of living with an invisible disability. However, living in the world of social media, I have had experiences with having to share about having a disability when it wasn't otherwise obvious from photos," Ankney told Newsweek.

"No one should ever feel obligated or pressured to share personal information, particularly as it pertains to their health, with a complete stranger. That being said, unfortunately, the reality is that the majority of people have limited or no exposure to disability, and this is likely even greater when it comes to invisible disabilities."

"The fact is, we, as members of the disabled community, are sometimes compelled to be educators to the world at large. I can see where opening a conversational dialogue may have been beneficial in this situation," he added.

Ankney noted that had the teenager acknowledged that while it might appear she doesn't need the seat but explained that she uses a prosthetic, it could have prevented the situation from escalating.

"Beyond that, it may have made the woman more aware of the concept of invisible disabilities, which could benefit someone else in the future, as she might be less likely to make incorrect assumptions," the PR lead said.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on Reddit on September 8 by u/Swimming-Contact6122, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 92 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 2,300 times. The vast majority of users have praised the Redditor over the way she handled the awkward situation.

"We're all built differently. I'd have just pulled up my pant leg and been like 'you f***** serious?" You did it differently and more politely than would have done." one user wrote.

Another user added: "I would've taken it off and swung it around whilst yelling at her."

"You're way more polite than I am," shared a different user.

