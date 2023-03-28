Patrick Mahomes' Mom Hailed by Children's Charity Amid Family Controversies

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Martin, has been hailed by a children's charity in Kansas City, Missouri, for fundraising and other help she has given to it.

Variety the Children's Charity of Kansas City posted on Instagram a photo of kids looking at a board that showed how to do sign language, along with a caption: "Learning about inclusion." The charity also paid direct thanks to Mahomes' mom with a caption across the top of the photo that read: "Thank You [Randi] for investing in KC!"

Martin has been at the forefront of a number of charities, including the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's own venture: 15 and the Mahomies. On her birthdays, she has raised money for charitable organizations, with gifts totaling in the thousands of dollars. In 2021, she received the International Variety Presidential Citation Award for her work with Variety Kansas City.

Amid the recent recognition for Martin's charitable work, some of the other Mahomes have been involved in some controversies.

Patrick's wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, has been trolled endlessly on social media, especially since the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. This led her to hit back at former wrestler Joe Rogan on Twitter after he questioned her commitment to Patrick on his popular podcast.

Then there is Martin's youngest son, Jackson, who is under police investigation after a restaurant owner accused him of "forcibly kissing" her. The 22-year-old has denied the allegations.

The incident reportedly took place on February 25 at Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, 12 miles south of Kansas City, near the Missouri border. Aspen Vaughn, 40, told The Kansas City Star: "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying, 'What are you doing?'

"Then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive," Vaughn said.

Brandan Davies, the lawyer representing Mahomes, previously told Newsweek: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter," Davies said.

