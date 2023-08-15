Sports

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Spent Kansas City Visit With Jackson After Allegations

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, spent some family time with her other son, Jackson, on a trip to Kansas City over the weekend.

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick, has seen his life and career trajectory continue to go up following his Super Bowl win and another NFL MVP season, it has been a different story for Jackson Mahomes—who was arrested on May 3 and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery.

Jackson Mahomes had been forging a presence as a social media influencer before that but had been the subject of vicious trolling as many took umbrage to him trying to share the limelight with Patrick Mahomes following the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl.

Jackson Randi Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes and Randi Martin attend the 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Biltmore Hotel on February 11, 2023 Getty Images

The influencer hasn't updated his social media channels since the middle of April, but he had spoken out previously about receiving "more hate" online.

While he has taken a back seat on social media in recent months, he has made a few tentative steps on Threads, the new site from Facebook owners Meta.

Randi Mahomes has continued to share her life with her followers on various platforms and she told them on Monday that she had been visiting her son in Kansas City.

Randi Mahomes wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "KC it's been amazing! Time to head back to Texas. Met a lot of new friends & saw old friends & best of all spent it with Jackson. If you know me.. my family time is my favorite time 🤍🤍"

The two white heart emoji indicates "pure love that can't be destroyed" and is often used by parents to show their unconditional love for their children.

Jackson Mahomes was accused of "forcibly" trying to kiss a restaurant owner on February 25, 2023. He was put under police investigation in the following weeks, and he was trolled online after the alleged victim went public with her accusations.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 Getty Images

He was eventually arrested in early May after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. Police in Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed to Newsweek that Jackson Mahomes, 22, was arrested at 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday, May 3. Court records show he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery.

Meanwhile, a video clip of Patrick Mahomes has gone viral after his wild celebrations when his fellow Chiefs quarterback pulled off a sensational play for a touchdown in the first NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Mahomes was as pumped as ever as backup QB, Shane Buechele, connected with wide receiver Kekoa Crawford with a sidearm delivery.

The Super Bowl MVP's celebrations went viral, racking up over 685,000 views on the NFL's TikTok page alone, as well as thousands on X, as fans shared the clip widely.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick Mahomes or the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC