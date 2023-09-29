Patrick Mahomes' Mom Compares Dad to Travis Kelce

Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has compared the looks of her son's teammate Travis Kelce with those of her father.

The Mahomes matriarch has long been a fervent cheerleader for her son, who was a first-round pick for the Chiefs during the NFL Draft in 2017. His hugely successful career has included a Super Bowl win and another NFL MVP season.

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes, whose father is former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $450 million. It was reported in September that a restructuring of his contract will see him earn a guaranteed $210.6 million from this season through the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, tight end Kelce, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, has seen his star rise both on and off the field, thanks to recent speculation that he's embarked on a romance with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Randi Mahomes is pictured left on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her son, Patrick Mahomes, is pictured right on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Randi Mahomes referenced one of her son's famous NFL teammates in a recent Instagram post. Ethan Miller/Getty Images;/JC Olivera/Getty Images

Footage of "Shake It Off" hitmaker Swift cheering on Kelce at a game on Sunday led to a 400 percent spike in sales of the sportsman's jersey. He also gained millions of social media followers in just a matter of days.

Randi Mahomes afforded Kelce some social media attention of a different kind on Tuesday, when she shared a throwback photo of her father, Randy Martin, on her Instagram Stories. In an accompanying caption, she pointed out a feature her dad shared with Kelce in the photo.

"Papa with the Travis Kelce mustache," Randi Mahomes wrote. "I love it."

"My daddy with the mustache lol," read another caption attached to the photo.

Travis Kelce is pictured right on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Randi Mahomes recently shared a photo of her dad on Instagram, comparing his mustache to the one worn by Kelce. Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes recently revealed that he was eager to help Kelce score a touchdown as Swift cheered him on alongside the football star's mom, Donna, at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.

"I knew I had to get the ball to Travis," he said in a post-match interview with Fox Sports. "I think he wanted to get it into the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Rumors have swirled for weeks about a potential romance between the 12-time Grammy winner and NFL star. Kelce last week said that he had invited Swift to watch him play in Kansas.

"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. And, you know, I told her, you know, maybe, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. And see which one is a little more lit,'" Kelce said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week. "So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

The tight end also addressed the speculation about his relationship status, saying: "I think it's, right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff.

"And then you got, especially, nobody knows what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people, just, both sides. He doesn't know it's true; it's this and that."

Kelce was referring to his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles and was pressed on the relationship between Travis and Swift during a September 14 appearance on Fox's Thursday Night Football.

"I have seen these rumors. I cannot comment," Jason Kelce said at the time, adding that he felt like he was on "Gossip TV."

"I don't really know what's going on there," he said. "So, yeah, I know Trav is having fun, and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Kelce further addressed the speculation in an installment of his podcast, New Heights, which was released on Wednesday. Referencing Swift's appearance at his game on Sunday, Kelce said: "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up.

"I just thought how it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her," Kelce said as he spoke with his brother and fellow podcast host Jason Kelce.

"The friends and family, she looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course," Travis Kelce added.