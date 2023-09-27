Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift 'Ballsy' Amid Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce has finally spoken out about dating rumors between himself and pop star Taylor Swift.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce have just released the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, and Swifties might want to tune in.

Jason joked that the "internet broke" with the news of Swift watching Travis in a recent game while in the "Travis Kelce Suite."

The star tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs said: "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at the sidelines in September 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Travis and his brother Jason joked on their podcast New Heights about Travis' rumored romance with Taylor Swift. David Eulitt/Getty Images

"That was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought how it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her."

Her sighting took social media by storm and for the first time there was some form of evidence to potentially support whispers of the pair dating.

He went on: "The friends and family, she looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course."

Travis said the day went perfectly and that it was an "impressive game to remember." The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday.

The brothers also joked about how Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have played matchmaker as he knew the Swift family beforehand.

Travis jabbed: "Who knew Cupid was so big."

Jason revealed that the brothers had discussed if and how the podcast should cover any rumors circling around Travis and Taylor and said: "We have been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life."

Travis replied: "What is real is that you know it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives.

"She is not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows like [The Pat] McAfee Show and any other show I go on from here on out."

He let slip that he was "enjoying life" and "sure as hell enjoyed this weekend." With a game win and Swift present, fans can process that information however they wish.

Going forward, he said that he would keep podcast chatter sports-related.

Several video clips of Taylor cheering on Travis at the game have emerged online, with the singer standing next to the football star's mother, Donna.

