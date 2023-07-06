Wildlife

Penguins Found Dead With 'Catastrophic' Injuries After Dog Attack

By
Wildlife Penguins New Zealand Wildlife Nature

A pair of little blue penguins have been found dead with "catastrophic" injuries on a New Zealand beach after they were likely mauled by a dog.

The penguins, which are native to New Zealand, were found by a member of the public at the Oruaiti reserve in Seatoun, Wellington.

A necropsy undertaken by Wellington Zoo found "catastrophic internal injuries," Forest & Bird—Places for Penguins said on their Facebook page.

The penguins also had multiple puncture wounds, indicating a dog was responsible.

Little blue penguins, also known as kororā or just little penguins, are a protected species in New Zealand and their numbers have been declining. Some coastal areas have predator controls in place to conserve populations, which have proved effective.

The species is the world's smallest penguin, weighing little over 2 pounds and growing only 13 to 16 inches tall.

Dogs are a major threat and it is not uncommon for them to attack little blue penguins. Other threats include cats and ferrets.

The dead penguins were male and female. They were otherwise healthy, weighing 1327g and 990g respectively, Places for Penguins said in their Facebook post.

Little blue penguin
A stock photo shows little blue penguins. They are often threatened by uncontrolled dogs. Khanh Le/Getty

It is likely that the pair had been getting ready for the forthcoming mating season, which will take place over the next few months.

It is not the first time that dog attacks have resulted in the deaths of little penguins recently.

Environmental conservation organization, Tasman Bay Blue Penguins/Korora, has reported 10 confirmed penguin fatalities since October. All of them were killed by dogs, the organization said.

"Totally irresponsible owners not keeping their dog on a lead, despite signage advising of penguin habitat," the organization said.

Read more

The organization said that the deaths of the penguins in Wellington could have been avoided if the dog had been on a lead.

Places for Penguins said such attacks occur because of "irresponsible dog ownership."

"Places for Penguins, in collaboration with several other dedicated groups and individuals, are working towards creating better, more clear signage around our shores, and reevaluating areas where dogs are allowed off lead for the protection of our wildlife," the community said on Facebook. "We cannot allow these tragedies to continue to happen."

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about penguins? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC