Penguins Found Dead With 'Catastrophic' Injuries After Dog Attack

A pair of little blue penguins have been found dead with "catastrophic" injuries on a New Zealand beach after they were likely mauled by a dog.

The penguins, which are native to New Zealand, were found by a member of the public at the Oruaiti reserve in Seatoun, Wellington.

A necropsy undertaken by Wellington Zoo found "catastrophic internal injuries," Forest & Bird—Places for Penguins said on their Facebook page.

The penguins also had multiple puncture wounds, indicating a dog was responsible.

Little blue penguins, also known as kororā or just little penguins, are a protected species in New Zealand and their numbers have been declining. Some coastal areas have predator controls in place to conserve populations, which have proved effective.

The species is the world's smallest penguin, weighing little over 2 pounds and growing only 13 to 16 inches tall.

Dogs are a major threat and it is not uncommon for them to attack little blue penguins. Other threats include cats and ferrets.

The dead penguins were male and female. They were otherwise healthy, weighing 1327g and 990g respectively, Places for Penguins said in their Facebook post.

A stock photo shows little blue penguins. They are often threatened by uncontrolled dogs. Khanh Le/Getty

It is likely that the pair had been getting ready for the forthcoming mating season, which will take place over the next few months.

It is not the first time that dog attacks have resulted in the deaths of little penguins recently.

Environmental conservation organization, Tasman Bay Blue Penguins/Korora, has reported 10 confirmed penguin fatalities since October. All of them were killed by dogs, the organization said.

"Totally irresponsible owners not keeping their dog on a lead, despite signage advising of penguin habitat," the organization said.

The organization said that the deaths of the penguins in Wellington could have been avoided if the dog had been on a lead.

Places for Penguins said such attacks occur because of "irresponsible dog ownership."

"Places for Penguins, in collaboration with several other dedicated groups and individuals, are working towards creating better, more clear signage around our shores, and reevaluating areas where dogs are allowed off lead for the protection of our wildlife," the community said on Facebook. "We cannot allow these tragedies to continue to happen."

