People Amazed at What a Pit Bull Husky Mix Looks Like: 'Best Dog'

A dog owner has shared how she went from not thinking about getting a dog to having an amazing pit bull and husky mix that has left people amazed.

Now almost 10 years old, Habibi has lived with owner Séverine Ladéroute in Quebec, Canada, since she was a puppy.

"I first fell in love with Habibi when one of my friends told me that her dog had given birth to eight puppies. I drove down to her home to see the dogs and Habibi was the only one who did not jump around to attract my attention," Ladéroute told Newsweek.

Not initially looking to get a puppy, Habibi captured her new owner's heart instantly.

Pictures of pit bull and husky mix Habibi. Left, with chihuahua friend Lily, and right posing for the camera. Séverine Ladéroute

"Seeing her general personality attracted me to leave with her on the back seat of my car. Since then, she has been part of my daily life," she explained.

Before Habibi came into her life, Ladéroute didn't know that the breed mix even existed. "What I first noticed was her blues eyes and that she was a little bit 'plump.' I just fell in love with her," she said.

Today, Habibi has her own TikTok account where her owner shares all of her adventures and adorable pictures and video of her.

A pit bull and husky mixed breed isn't very common, but has gained lots of love online recently thanks to their blue piercing eyes and striking pit bull shape. Crossbreeds have been melting hearts and leaving people guessing which two breeds make up the unusual mix.

In the comments on many videos of the adorable pup, TikTok users shared their joy at seeing Habibi.

"Beautiful pup," declared one viewer, while another said: "Holy c*** that's a beautiful doggo."

Pictures of Habibi hanging out in the snow at home in Quebec, Canada. Séverine Ladéroute

The active pup is a big fan of playing catch and enjoys walking on trails, running to catch squirrels and looking for rocks in rivers.

"She is very afraid of loud noises like thunder and fireworks," said Ladéroute. "I had a second dog, a chihuahua named Lily, during Habibi's early life, which helped Habibi to improve her self-confidence."

As well as this, Habibi is always quick to react to her owner's moods—coming to check on her owner when she is sad.

Calm and rarely known to bark, she is always keen to learn new tricks and accompany her on a workout.

Ladéroute said that Habibi is the perfect companion. But did warn that with big dogs come big bills. "She is the best dog I had since I've moved out from my parents' house," she said. "However, she is also an expensive dog as the cost of medication rises when she deals with her annual allergies."

