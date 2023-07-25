Peter Navarro Warns 'New Civil War' Will Break Out Over Trump Indictment

Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser in Donald Trump's administration, has warned that a second civil war will break out in the U.S. because of the Democratic Party's alleged targeting of the former president.

Speaking on a video released via his Substack, Navarro cited a November 2022 survey from the University of Notre Dame's Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, which revealed that around half of Republicans and more than third of Democrats believe America is on the brink of civil war.

Navarro, who remains a top Trump loyalist, claimed that if a civil war were to break out now, it would be the Democrtats' fault because of how they have "weaponized" federal agencies such as the FBI. He warned that these actions "will come back to haunt" the party if Trump is re-elected president.

Numerous Republicans figures have claimed the criminal investigations into Trump—including the classified documents case where the former president has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges and Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 probe, where Trump is reported to be facing another federal indictment—are politically motivated attempts to stop the 2024 GOP primary front runner from winning the next election.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro speaks with the media in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 2022. Navarro claimed that the Democrat Party is pushing the U.S. to the brink of civil war. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"In their quest for power, radical elements within the Democrat Party have abandoned any pretense of fairness, tolerance, and justice," Navarro said. "In their woke new world, Democrat strategists use unscrupulous lawfare tactics to skew our election system, even as weaponized bureaucracies like the Department of Justice, FBI and National Archives—now under Democratic control—seek to destroy the Republican Party and its de facto leader, Donald Trump.

"The Democrat activists and strategists now driving this nation towards a second civil war have neither justice nor righteousness on their side," Navarro added. "My strong admonition to these Democrats—as I appeal to the wiser in your party—is this: Back this anti-democratic truck up before it runs over you.

"Do you not understand that the longer you engage in your assaults on American families and values, the more likely a new civil war becomes? And do you not understand that the perverse precedents you are creating through your weaponized bureaucracies and woke attacks will come back to haunt you as soon as Republicans take back Trump's America from your cold woke hands."

Navarro has been contacted for further comment.

Trump is reported to be facing charges relating to conspiracy to defraud the United States, violation of civil rights and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant as part of Smith's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the events leading up to the January 6 attack.

The clip of Navarro was posted on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and co-host of the YouTube show MAGA Uncovered, Track & Report on the Right-Wing.

The footage was also shared by former Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House Select committee who investigated the January 6 attack.

"This is insane," Kinzinger wrote. "Every Republican who doesn't push back on this because of their own selfish ambition is responsible."

Navarro is set to stand trial in September after refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of contempt of Congress.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail in November 2022 after being found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying his congressional subpoena related to the January 6 inquiry. Bannon is currently appealing the sentence and has not served any custodial time.