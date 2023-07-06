PFAS, the 'Forever Chemicals,' Present in Nearly Half of U.S. Homes

A first of its kind study reveals that nearly half of the nation's tap water contains one or more types of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS encompass thousands of man-made chemicals found in everyday items like non-stick cookware, fire-fighting foams, grease-resistant food wrappers, water-resistant clothing and other items. PFAS, known as "forever chemicals" because of the long time it takes the chemicals to break down, can cause harm in high exposure amounts.

During the breakdown process, PFAS can leach into the soil and water supply. These chemicals also threaten the water supply when products containing them are dumped onto the ground or into lakes and rivers.

In 2021, the Biden administration announced a three-year initiative to regulate and restrict the use of PFAS by requiring publicly reported tests from manufacturers. A year later, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a revised warning that even small amounts of some PFAS chemicals could pose risks to people if consumed.

On Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) published a multiyear study that revealed a concerning frequency: one or more PFAS chemicals appeared in tap water from both private wells and the public water supply serving nearly half of U.S. homes.

3M's Cordova chemical plant on the Mississippi River in Illinois upstream from the Quad Cities on December 7, 2022. The company dumps highly toxic PFAS chemicals into the river. A recent study by the USGS found that nearly half of U.S. homes had PFAS in the tap water. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty

What Did the Study Find?

The USGS tested for 32 PFAS compounds in 716 water samples including both private well supply and public water supply, according to the study. USGS identified at least one PFAS in 20 percent of private well supply and 40 percent of public water supply, which equates to 55 out of 269 test sites and 182 out of 447 test sites, respectively.

Of the most frequently detected compounds, the amounts exceeded EPA health advisories in every sample.

"USGS scientists tested water collected directly from people's kitchen sinks across the nation, providing the most comprehensive study to date on PFAS in tap water from both private wells and public supplies," the study's lead author, USGS research hydrologist Kelly Smalling, said in a statement.

She continued: "The study estimates that at least one type of PFAS—of those that were monitored—could be present in nearly half of the tap water in the U.S. Furthermore, PFAS concentrations were similar between public supplies and private wells."

Newsweek reached out to the USGS by email for comment.

Where Is PFAS in Tap Water the Highest?

The study found an increased likelihood of PFAS exposure near urban areas, such as in the Great Plains, the Great Lakes, the Eastern Seaboard and Central and Southern California.

The study said its results "are in line with previous research concluding that people in urban areas have a higher likelihood of PFAS exposure. USGS scientists estimate that the probability of PFAS not being observed in tap water is about 75% in rural areas and around 25% in urban areas."

In a map included in the study, the highest concentration areas of PFAS exposure were along the East Coast and in central South Carolina, north central Florida, southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northwestern Illinois, central Oklahoma, south central and northeast Kansas, north central Colorado and southwestern California.

What Happens After Exposure to PFAS?

When someone is exposed to high amounts of PFAS, the chemicals can damage the body in various ways. High levels of certain PFAS can cause heightened cholesterol, decreased vaccine response in children, changes in liver enzymes, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, decreases in birth weight and an increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, according to an Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry webpage dedicated to PFAS.

An EPA spokesperson told Newsweek that the EPA is working toward establishing legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to occur in drinking water.

"Communities across the country are finding PFAS in their drinking water supplies. Safe drinking water is fundamental to healthy people and thriving communities," the spokesperson told Newsweek. "Every person should have access to clean and safe drinking water. That's why EPA is acting now to protect peoples' drinking water from contaminants like PFAS."