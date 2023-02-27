Pink Annoyed at Focus on Christina Aguilera Feud as She Promotes Album

Singer Pink has lashed out at the reaction to comments she made about shooting the "Lady Marmalade" video and promised Christina Aguilera "you know where we stand."

The "Stupid Girls" singer, 43,— whose given name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart— took to Instagram to say she was "so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I've been doing around my album Trustfall."

"While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare- my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you're a woman," she continued on the post alongside a photo of herself and her son, Jameson, six.

Pink pointed out she's just released "one of the most beautiful albums" and that's what should be getting attention, rather than a "silly feud from your twenties."

It comes after she was asked about her experience filming the music video for the 2001 song "Lady Marmalade." The Patti LaBelle cover song featured Pink and Aguilera alongside Mya and rapper Lil' Kim as the first single off the soundtrack from Baz Luhrmann's film Moulin Rouge!.

The song won the women a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals and its video was billed as "one of the most iconic music videos of our time," by People magazine in 2021.

During her Trustfall press tour, Pink told Buzzfeed the "Lady Marmalade" video "wasn't very fun to make."

"I'm all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss," she said as she ranked it her 12th favorite video in her career.

"There were some personalities... Kim and Mya were nice."

Pink added: "I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup. It was just... There [were] some annoying things happening that day."

Many people interpreted the comments as a sledge against Aguilera after their alleged feud came to light in a VH1 Behind the Music episode about the song.

Pink had wanted to sing the high part that eventually went to Aguilera, but she vowed on Twitter last week they had made amends and she was not throwing shade at the singer during the Buzzfeed interview.

She continued in the Instagram post: "I'm out of Practice Dodging the bull**** that gets thrown at us hardworking women.

"I'm notorious For saying too much. But I've never lied. And for every one or two women I've had issue with - there are hundreds that I've complimented and supported and loved on. But we don't talk about that."

Pink then questioned whether major male stars are "asked in interview after interview about any argument they'd ever had."

"We stick to the art with them, Don't we? I'd like to have the same opportunity.

I also believe in authentic apology- and owning Your Mistakes. I should say less," she continued. "My wish is To share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I've accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently."

Pink finished by acknowledging Aguilera directly.

"To Christina- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening- and for the 25 years Of kick ass love and support.

Peace ✌🏽," she wrote on the Instagram post.

The "So What" singer had tried to quash chat about the feud soon after the Buzzfeed interview went viral.

"Y'all are nuts Xtina had s*** to do with who was on that song. If you don't know by now – I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened," she wrote on Twitter.

"I'm zero percent interested in your f****** drama. If you haven't noticed- I'm a little busy selling... And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s***."

The singer concluded by referring to a time the singers played spin the bottle together: "Also – I kissed xtinas mouth. I don't need to kiss her a**."

Aguilera and Pink made amends in 2016 when the latter appeared as an adviser for Team Christina when she worked on The Voice as a judge.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing," Pink told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

"I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha. I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We just are very different."