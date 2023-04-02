This Pit Bull-Golden Retriever Mix Looks Like 'A Lion' Says Internet

A mixed-breed dog who is half pit bull and half golden retriever has melted hearts all over the internet after a clip of him looking like a "lion" went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok earlier in March by the dog's owner, under the username @Kopperkinodaily. In it, the fluffy dog, named Kopper, can be seen enjoying his owner's cuddles and giving her his paw as he winks at her.

The viral post came with a caption that read: "What a half pitbull half golden retriever looks like." The owner also wrote: "Majestic boi."

Stock images. A golden retriever. And a pit bull. A crossbreed dog who is half a golden retriever and half a pit bull has melted hearts all over the internet. Getty Images

According to Alpha Paw, golden retriever-pitbull mix-breeds make great family dogs, and are undoubtedly friendly.

The website states: "If you want a dog who can be your forever companion, this is for you. Golden retrievers are known for being one of the gentlest and softest dogs around, especially around children. They get along with anyone and are very patient. Pit bulls also share the same personality trait as retrievers, and they are very gentle and sweet dogs especially if you give them [the] right training."

Dr. Christine Barton, veterinarian at The Vets, told Newsweek that mixing dog breeds can have potential complications in many ways, especially anatomy (e.g. breeding a large dog (retriever) with a small dog (Frenchie).

She said: "This can also include congenital, as well as genetic, disorders. These two breeds in particular are known for having sensitive skin and joint issues. Pit bulls are more likely to have cancers such as mast cell tumors than retrievers, who are more likely to have lymphoma."

Kopper's video quickly went viral, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 4.6 million views and 1 million likes.

One user, Toni, commented: "Legit looks like the lion from Wizard of Oz." While Lyssa said: "Half pitbull, half golden retriever, but 100% good boy." Kendalexis added: "This is just a man named greg."

Dahlia torres955 wrote: "He looks like he's wearing a lion costume." And Annmarie Carmona said: "The little wink." Gabby added: "Looks like he gives the best cuddles."

Another user, Kai, commented: "Omg he's beautiful." And Dinekaaa said: "He's the most beautiful thing I have ever seen omg." Bri:p added: "My two fav breeds in one love it."

Violetchi13 wrote: "He looks like the dog of my dreams! He sits beside a fireplace and gives me quests." And Gumball added: "His heart belongs to golden retriever." Loz said: "I hope you winked back, that a rule you know."

Newsweek has reached out to @Kopperkinodaily for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.