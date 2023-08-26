Dog Has No Adoption Enquiries, Fosterers or Visits After 2 Years in Shelter

A lonely dog is desperate to find her forever home after spending over two years at a shelter.

Three-year-old Minnie is one of 3.1 million dogs waiting to be adopted in America, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty.

The pit bull mix has become a permanent resident at Lexington Humane Society and has never been given a chance, according to a viral Facebook post shared by the Kentucky-based shelter.

"873 days...Minnie has waited over 2 years for a total of 873 days so far for someone to notice her...No one has ever asked to adopt her, to foster her, to visit with her, or even just to see her. She started wondering a long time ago if she was invisible," it said.

Two images of Minnie, the Pitbull mix, who is always overlooked at the shelter and is yet to find a home after more than two years. PROVIDED/Lexington Humane Society

Meghan Hawkins, the director of communications at the shelter, told Newsweek dogs are usually in the shelter for no more than four weeks.

"Minnie's situation is rare. Minnie would do best as the only animal in a household, so we realize this makes it more difficult for someone to adopt her," explained Hawkins.

Fortunately, Minnie has found love from the staff at the shelter but she wants nothing more than a place to call home.

On August 21, the Facebook post said: "We know she would welcome a break from shelter life and enjoy snoozing on someone's couch after playing with tennis balls, one of her favorite toys. She would prefer a home where she is the only animal and receives all of the attention."

While it is unusual for dogs to spend that much time at the shelter, it isn't unheard of. Recently one dog was adopted after three years from the same shelter so there is hope.

Hawkins told Newsweek: "LHS is so fortunate to be able to house animals until they find their forever homes. And we're privileged to have so many enrichment programs and resources to keep dogs like Minnie happy and healthy while they wait for their new families. We won't give up. We won't let Minnie give up. The perfect adopter for her is somewhere out there."

So far, the post has over 1,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments, many of which seem to be saying the same thing.

One user said: "I'd absolutely consider meeting her and bringing her home but I have other animals already. She's adorable and this just tugged at my heart so hard."

"She is beautiful I hope she finds a loving forever home soon. Can't believe nobody has even wanted to meet her. We already have a house full of pets so we would be unable but hoping somebody can help this girl out," said another.

Another said: "Aww! Poor Minnie! I'd foster in a minute if I didn't already have 4 dogs and 3 cats. I love her! I pray she finds the best home with unlimited tennis balls!"

