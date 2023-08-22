Rescue and Adoption

Joy As Rescue Dog Who Spent 638 Days In Shelter Is Adopted: 'Never Gave Up'

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Animal Rescue Animals Pets

A rescue dog who spent almost two years at an animal shelter in Virginia has finally been adopted.

In a heartwarming video posted to Facebook, the Stanley Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Christiansburg confirmed long-term resident Ice Tea, or Ice for short, had found a forever home after 638 days at the shelter.

The ASPCA estimates that 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year but just 2 million end up being adopted annually. When Ice arrived at his shelter on November 4, 2021, he brought with him a raft of complex needs.

"Ice came to us as an owner surrender. He was a very good boy but was not a good fit for that home," Kelly Stanley from Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center told Newsweek.

"Since Ice is a hound, he loves to get out and follow his nose on long walks and love the attention of human companions! However he does not like spending time with other dogs. Most people that love hounds like to have a whole pack and this wouldn't work for sweet Ice."

Ice the rescue hound has been adopted.
Ice the rescue dog has spent nearly two years at the shelter. But he's now living his best life with a big fenced yard. Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

Despite this, staff were determined to help Ice find the kind of home and owner to suit his needs. Finally, after nearly two years of caring for Ice while quietly hoping that special someone would come along, they found her and on August 4, Ice headed off to begin a new life.

It's a life that sounds a world away from the confines of the shelter, where Ice resided alongside other canines fighting for attention. "Ice is living his best life in the country with a big fenced yard and soft fluffy couch to relax on," Stanley said. "Most importantly he found his human. Someone who can appreciate his hound dog ways and all the slobbery kisses he has to give."

News of Ice's adoption sparked delight among followers on the shelter's Facebook page. "I'm so happy to see this! I hope I've and his new owner have a wonderful life together," one user wrote with another commenting: "This absolutely made my heart melt! May you have the best life ever sweet boy!" A third added: "Happy tears indeed! Thank you all who cared for him and to his wonderful adopter!"

It's the best possible ending for a long-term stay like Ice and one that Stanley hopes will inspire others not to give up on finding homes for these rescue dogs. "It may have taken us a long time but we never gave up, and finally we found the perfect home for Ice Tea," Stanley said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC