Joy As Rescue Dog Who Spent 638 Days In Shelter Is Adopted: 'Never Gave Up'

A rescue dog who spent almost two years at an animal shelter in Virginia has finally been adopted.

In a heartwarming video posted to Facebook, the Stanley Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Christiansburg confirmed long-term resident Ice Tea, or Ice for short, had found a forever home after 638 days at the shelter.

The ASPCA estimates that 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year but just 2 million end up being adopted annually. When Ice arrived at his shelter on November 4, 2021, he brought with him a raft of complex needs.

"Ice came to us as an owner surrender. He was a very good boy but was not a good fit for that home," Kelly Stanley from Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center told Newsweek.

"Since Ice is a hound, he loves to get out and follow his nose on long walks and love the attention of human companions! However he does not like spending time with other dogs. Most people that love hounds like to have a whole pack and this wouldn't work for sweet Ice."

Ice the rescue dog has spent nearly two years at the shelter. But he's now living his best life with a big fenced yard. Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

Despite this, staff were determined to help Ice find the kind of home and owner to suit his needs. Finally, after nearly two years of caring for Ice while quietly hoping that special someone would come along, they found her and on August 4, Ice headed off to begin a new life.

It's a life that sounds a world away from the confines of the shelter, where Ice resided alongside other canines fighting for attention. "Ice is living his best life in the country with a big fenced yard and soft fluffy couch to relax on," Stanley said. "Most importantly he found his human. Someone who can appreciate his hound dog ways and all the slobbery kisses he has to give."

News of Ice's adoption sparked delight among followers on the shelter's Facebook page. "I'm so happy to see this! I hope I've and his new owner have a wonderful life together," one user wrote with another commenting: "This absolutely made my heart melt! May you have the best life ever sweet boy!" A third added: "Happy tears indeed! Thank you all who cared for him and to his wonderful adopter!"

It's the best possible ending for a long-term stay like Ice and one that Stanley hopes will inspire others not to give up on finding homes for these rescue dogs. "It may have taken us a long time but we never gave up, and finally we found the perfect home for Ice Tea," Stanley said.

