Prepare to Be Jealous of Pit Bull's Bedroom Tour: 'Dream Come True'

A spoilt dog's bedroom has left the internet feeling envious. With a ball pit, snack shelf and cozy crate, there isn't much more a canine could want.

In a viral TikTok video, Consuela, the pit bull, has been captured on camera sitting in a padded box filled with multicolored balls. The owner has used a voice filter as they pretend to be the dog and take TikTok users on a guided tour around the room.

The clip shared to @consuelas_life has racked up 58,600 likes and over 316,000 views, at the time of writing.

The tour begins with a closer look at Consuela's daily supplements which are on a shelf above her crate. Then internet users can see another shelf with all of the dog's "walking stuff" such as leads, treat pouch and shoes for hot days in Arizona.

A stock image of a pit bull lying on a bed. TikTok users were delighted to see one pit bull's bedroom in a viral video. Cavan Images/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The opposite corner is described as "the place you want to be" as it has all of the canine's snacks and favorite treats including dog beer. Underneath the shelf is another crate filled with pillows and blankets too.

The voice-over states it is Consuela's sister's bedroom which is "cuter" than her corner. The end of the clip shows the dog lying in the balls before looking at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

In the comments, the owner refers to the room as a "dream come true for us."

"This is my goal when I get a house. I love, love it all! Good job!" congratulated one person.

Another user said: "Now I don't feel bad cause my dog got his own room too."

"This is so awesome," praised one user.

While many comments are from people who want to give their pet their own bedroom, a survey has revealed that many Americans share their sleeping space with their pet.

Over 2,000 U.S. adults took part in The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) study, almost half of whom (46 percent) slept in the same bed as a pet. Of those that did sleep with a pet, 46 percent said they had a better sleep with a furry friend while 19 percent reported a worse sleep with a pet in the bed.

Last month, Newsweek shared an article that may make dog owners reconsider sleeping with their dog. The article reveals the pros and cons of sleeping with a dog.

So maybe a separate room for a pet isn't a bad idea after all as sharing could lead to behavioral problems.

Newsweek reached out to @consuelas_life for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.