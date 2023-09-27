Former Flight Attendant Reveals Where 'Secret' Stash in Plane Bathroom Is

Ever panicked to find you've run out of toilet paper while using the bathroom on a plane? Well, worry no longer now that you know where to find the "secret" supply, according to a former flight attendant.

The hidden stash spot was revealed in a viral TikTok video posted on August 4 by 35-year-old Veronica Pereyra (known as @amindfulnomad on TikTok and Instagram). It has 4.8 million views at the time of writing.

Pereyra—who now runs her own social media agency (called Just Post It) and is a content creator on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram—was a flight attendant with Emirates for 10 years, she tells Newsweek.

The viral video shows Pereyra unveiling rolls of toilet paper in a cabinet space behind the plane bathroom mirror. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Me changing the roll on the plane toilet because I used to be flight attendant and know where to find them."

An image of former flight attendant Veronica Pereyra (left) and a stock photo of a plane bathroom door. A video of Veronica Pereyra revealing a "secret" compartment inside a plane bathroom has gone viral on TikTok. Veronica Pereyra; iStock / Getty Images Plus

The flight attendant profession was ranked third among the highest-paying jobs without a degree in the 2023 edition of the annual ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The job also ranked 18th among the listing's best social service jobs.

The median annual salary for flight attendants was reported to be $63,760 in May 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The typical level of education required to become a flight attendant is a high school diploma or equivalent. Flight attendants typically receive on-the-job training from their employer and must be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)," said the BLS.

The employment of flight attendants was forecast to grow 11 percent from 2022 to 2032, "much faster than the average for all occupations." Around 16,600 flight attendant job openings are projected each year, on average, over the decade, according to the bureau.

Pereyra, who worked only for Emirates for all 10 years of her flight attendant career, was recruited "fresh out of college" at the age of 22. She is now "a full-time digital nomad, which means I move to a different location every few months, currently I'm in Colombia until December."

She said the best part about working as a flight attendant was "the wonderful destinations I got to visit and being able to work with people from different cultures which made it so much more interesting." The worst part was "the amount of duty hours and different departure times, as well as how harsh the job is on your body," she added.

The latest viral footage was captured by Pereyra six months ago on a plane traveling from Bali to Dubai.

The clip shows Pereyra pressing a button under the left bottom corner of the mirror, which releases the cabinet door. Several rolls of toilet paper and other supplies can be seen inside the cupboard.

While the button for the cupboard door was found under the mirror on that aircraft, Pereyra noted that "every toilet and aircraft are different" and "some don't even have a mirror cabinet, it depends on the toilet, the aircraft and the airline because each airline designs its cabin interiors differently."

Are Passengers Allowed To Access The Hidden Compartment in the Plane Bathroom?

Pereyra said: "There's no rule saying they can't, but it's not something that flight attendants encourage in Emirates. Mainly because the hospitality factor in Emirates is so important: you're their guest, which means you should be comfortable and shouldn't have to help yourself to anything, they'll assist you in anything you need.

"That being said, toilets tend to get very busy at different stages of the flight and sometimes you'd find yourself in there with no toilet paper. So it's useful to know where you can find toilet paper," she added.

Several TikTok users were amazed by the stash of toilet paper revealed by the former flight attendant in the viral clip.

Fuel of flavorrr wrote: "You showed the secret of a life time thx [thanks] !!"

User stewier1989 said "now we ALL know!" and RIZZ MASTER 69 420 wrote "Thanks for telling us."

Hiver noted: "thanks a lot, I'm gonna do this on my next flight."

User @jollibee.dealer wrote: "The one time tiktok tells me something useful beforehand..."

