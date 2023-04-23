Pomerantz Will 'Verbally Tap Dance' on Jim Jordan's Head: Kirschner

Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz will "verbally tap dance all over" House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan's head in forthcoming testimonies, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Pomerantz previously served as a prosecutor in the office of the Manhattan district attorney and was involved in some parts of the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump. District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently issued the historic indictment against Trump for allegedly working to unlawfully conceal "hush money" payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about an affair the two purportedly had in 2006. It marked the first-ever criminal indictment for a former president in American history, though Trump has denied all allegations against him and decried Bragg's investigation as politically motivated.

Despite Trump's accusations, evidence suggests that Bragg was not always keen to pursue charges against the former president, despite supposedly strong evidence. Pomerantz resigned from the office last February, citing frustrations with Bragg's seeming unwillingness at the time to push the investigation further, claiming in his resignation letter that there was "evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," and that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations."

Jordan, the Ohio Republican representative who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, is now set to hear testimony from Pomerantz next month as part of his probe into Bragg's investigation of Trump. The congressman claims that some of Pomerantz's comments suggest a political motivation on Bragg's part.

Mark Pomerantz is seen in 2009. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner predicted that Pomerantz will "run circles around" House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan in forthcoming testimony. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Following an appellate court ruling that allowed Jordan's subpoena of Pomerantz to go through, Kirschner, a veteran federal prosecutor and legal analyst for numerous outlets, predicted that the former Manhattan investigator "will run circles" around the committee during the latest video in his "Justice Matters" YouTube series.

In part, Kirschner made this assertion due to the fact that Jordan will have no power to compel Pomerantz to answer specific questions if he declines to do so. Additionally, he cited Pomerantz's extensive experience as a federal prosecutor.

DA Bragg withdraws appeal; Pomerantz to testify to Congress about Trump probe. Pomerantz, a former organized crime and RICO prosecutor, will run circles around Jim Jorda and his Republican cohorts. #JusticeMatters https://t.co/Gi8iJVhyqK — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 22, 2023

"Mark Pomerantz, before he spent some time working at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigating Trump's crimes, he was a federal prosecutor for a long time," Kirschner explained on Saturday. "Handling organized crime cases, prosecuting RICO cases, he prosecuted mob boss John Gotti. He is well-equipped to deal with Jim Jordan. Heck, he's had lots of relevant training and experience, and I suspect that he will verbally tap dance all over Jim Jordan."

In a prior comment to Newsweek, Jordan's office seemed to dismiss the weight of arguments made by Kirschner, with a spokesman claiming not to know who he is.

