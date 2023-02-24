Pregnant Woman Allowing Her Mom to 'Boss' Husband in Their Home Backed

A woman has received praise online for her decision to call her mother for moral support during an argument with her husband.

The pair had been fighting over the husband's decision to move his family into the couple's home, much to his wife's dismay and objection.

"I recently moved into my first home. I am also 4 months pregnant with our first baby," the 26-year-old Redditor wrote.

"The pregnancy has been very hard. It reached a really bad point where I passed out hit my head and my Dr admitted me to the hospital for a week," she added.

The woman continued that when she returned home from the hospital, she was surprised to find out that her husband had allowed his brother's family to move into two of their bedrooms.

The Reddit post says: "My office was tossed into our room, papers everywhere. The house was a complete wreck. The following morning. I was trying my best to work when their kids were crying non stop."

She added that her husband then put additional pressure on her to warmly welcome her brother-in-law's family to their home. When she failed to do so, the pair quarreled and the woman told her husband that she was "too sick to have company and they need to leave." When her husband failed to ask his family to move out, the woman decided to call her mother for advice on how to defuse the situation. After all, mother knows best.

The woman ended up telling her mom the whole story in front of her husband who was "completely shocked" and "angry." Her mom arrived and "quickly took charge."

"I got a text message from my mother-in-law calling me an a****** for not helping my husband clean up the house and putting my BIL in a uncomfortable position by having my mom boss him around," the post continued.

The post, which can be seen here, was shared to the social media platform on February 15 by @Even-String-3530 and has been upvoted by 96 percent of Redditors engaging with the post. Out of the 5,000 users who commented under the woman's dilemma, most sided with her and criticized her husband's attitude towards the situation and his invalidation of her boundaries.

"Someone explain to me how men like this manage to get married and have babies," one Redditor wrote.

A different user added: "The dude waited till she was in the hospital to move his gross, lazy family in them demanded she clean up after them, then called his mommy when she reached her breaking point."

How Should You Effectively Communicate with Your Partner?

It can be really hard to know how to resolve a particular conflict with your partner, especially when you both want to validate each other's viewpoints. It's important to find a calm time to sit down together and map out a way forward.

Patty Bates-Ballard, author of the book ACE-ing Conflict, which outlines a few failsafe conflict strategies that couples can put to use, told Newsweek: "Differences of all kinds can be resolved through a three-step process called ACE: Ask, Clarify, and Express."

Breaking Down The ACE Method: 1. Ask a curious question. The question slows down communication and draws the other person in. After the question is asked, listen to the answer. 2. Clarify their answer by restating what you heard and checking for feelings. These first two steps can open the window of communication. When we are open to listening first, the other person often becomes more willing to hear us. 3. Express what we feel, believe and want. This way, we don't have to choose whose wants and needs to prioritize. Everyone's wants and needs can be explored and we can find a mutually satisfying resolution.

Bates-Ballard argues that using the ACE technique can grow and deepen relationships.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.