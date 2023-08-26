News

Christian Leader Warns Trump Allies 'Hijacked Name of Jesus'

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Christianity Religion

Reverend Nathan Empsall warned about the pro-Trump "ReAwaken America Tour" hijacking the "name of Jesus" in a new opinion piece published on Friday.

The "ReAwaken America Tour," which has traveled across the United States and has featured a number of high-profile conservatives rallying in support of former President Donald Trump, kicked off its latest event in North Las Vegas on Friday. The tour has been shrouded in controversy over its speakers' embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, antisemitism, alleged support for violence and other extremist remarks, drawing scrutiny from many Christians who have raised concerns about the rally's emphasis on Christianity.

During the rally on Friday, anti-vaccine activist Leigh Dundas used military rhetoric during a speech, telling the audience: "When you are facing enemy attack, the wrong thing to do is nothing. Do you hear me?! When you are facing war and enemy oppression and tyranny, what do you do?! You stand up and you fight!"

Empsall, a frequent critic of Christian nationalism who serves as the executive director of the organization Faithful America, penned an opinion piece for Religion News Service (RNS) titled "ReAwaken America is back. So is the right wing roadshow's antisemitic rant," highlighting his concerns about the rally.

Priest warns pro-Trump rally "hijacked" Jesus' name
Former President Donald Trump's supporters are seen during a rally in Beverly Hills on June 24. Reverend Nathan Empsall warned about the pro-Trump "ReAwaken America Tour" hijacking the "name of Jesus" in a new opinion piece published on Friday. David McNew/Getty Images

Empsall warned about the rally allegedly promoting antisemitism, pointing to remarks from the organizers such as conservative influencer Clay Clark and retired U.S. General Michael Flynn, who has called for the country to have "one religion."

"Flynn and other speakers, including Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and the tour's organizer, Clay Clark, regularly send out antisemitic dog whistles from the stage, referring to opponents as "godless globalists," a term the American Jewish Committee notes has long been conspiracists' code to refer to prominent Jews, particularly philanthropist George Soros," he wrote.

Empsall described the sentiments expressed by the tour speakers as "both blasphemous and an existential threat to the country and our churches."

He also called on his fellow Christians to voice opposition to the rally, Christian nationalism and antisemitism.

"Hate peddled in the hijacked name of Jesus is too great a threat to our neighbors, our churches and democracy itself for Christians to remain silent. We cannot shy away from taking a stand against antisemitism and Christofascism, whether found on the ReAwaken America Tour, national presidential campaigns, apostolic sermons or local government meetings. The fear that we might lose church members or friends is not a sufficient excuse for allowing Christ's name to be used as a weapon. Hate is not why we are here," he wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign and Faithful America for comment via email.

Faithful America previously started a petition urging North Las Vegas city officials to refuse to host the rally on public property. More than 16,000 people signed onto the petition, which said the toxic nationalism has no place in a publicly owned venue.

Empsall previously told Newsweek that the rally is a "repugnant showcase of antisemitism, political violence, and reckless COVID-19 misinformation" and that city officials were "legitimizing the hatred, violence and misinformation" by hosting the rally.

In October, one speaker, Bo Polny, warned that the "angel of death" would be coming for several politicians, including President Joe Biden and Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican. Meanwhile, concerns that the conference would draw white supremacists prompted a venue in Rochester, New York, to cancel the event last July.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC