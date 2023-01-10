Jimmy Fallon Mocks Prince Harry Still Talking After Hours of Oprah, Netflix

Late night host Jimmy Fallon could not resist making a dig at Prince Harry after Sunday's interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

Harry has been doing publicity for his memoir, Spare, sitting down with Cooper and also doing an extended with Tom Bradby on British network ITV.

In the interviews, Harry continued to criticize the British royal family after speaking out in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and in his recent docuseries on Netflix with wife Meghan Markle called Harry & Meghan.

Fallon poked fun at the couple's many public disclosures during the opening monologue on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Prince Harry sat down for a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper. Yeah, Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper, the theme was Fire And Ice," Fallon started, referencing the prince's ginger hair and Cooper's distinct white hair. A Song Of Fire And Ice is the series of novels by George R.R. Martin on which the HBO series Game of Thrones is based.

Fallon continued: "But the 60 Minutes interview was a great chance to hear Harry and Meghan's story in case you missed their two hour sit-down interview with Oprah or their six-part Netflix documentary."

The memoir was accidentally made available early in Spain, ahead of its scheduled January 10 release date, and its revelations have become fodder for late night TV hosts.

On January 5, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Harry's account of a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, which allegedly took place at London's Kensington Palace in 2019 and left the Duke of Sussex with "scrapes and bruises."

In his account, Harry said William described his wife as "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," which the younger royal dismissed as a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative."

Harry said he told his brother: "Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this." And before he knew it, "he set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."

The Duke of Sussex added: "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Kimmel posted a sketch on Twitter which showed a comedic reenactment of the fight, titled "Two Princes."

Two actors, both dressed to look like Prince during the Purple Rain era of his career, stood in a kitchen and an excerpt of the book was heard in a voiceover.

The actors acted out each section in a dramatic fashion and the skit added a line that William "mocked" Harry while he was on the floor.

The William character then said: "This is what it sounds like when doves cry!"