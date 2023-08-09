Prince Harry Reveals Source of Healing Amid Royal Rift

Prince Harry has promoted an important passion that he believes can act as a "conduit for healing" during an appearance in Tokyo as part of a special summit promoting sport and its ability to change and empower communities.

The prince's reference to healing comes as the ongoing rift between himself, Prince William and King Charles III was pulled into public focus earlier this year with the publication of his memoir, Spare.

In his book, the prince detailed the breakdown in his family relationships amidst what he considered to be their lack of support during a time of mental strain and anguish experienced after his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018, induced he said by vicious tabloid reporting.

As well as issues with the press, Harry revealed how deeper-rooted animosity between himself and older brother, William, as well as issues with his father and stepmother, contributed to the decision to step away from the monarchy in 2020 and move to the U.S. with Meghan and their young family.

Prince Harry photographed at the 2023 ISPS Sports Values Summit—Special Edition in Tokyo on August 9, 2023, and, inset, Harry, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, England on September 10, 2022. Harry spoke of the healing power of sport in Tokyo. Sentebale/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking at the ISPS Sports Values Summit—Special Edition at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan on Wednesday, Harry explained how sport can play a transformative role in the lives not only of individuals, but also global communities, particularly its potential to heal.

"I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing—not just for the mind and body but the world," he said. "Sport requires having a dream and the need for community. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others.

"The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so."

Harry's appearance in Tokyo was connected with his charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people in Africa affected by HIV and AIDS.

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras are photographed in Aspen, Colorado, for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022. This year's event is being held in Singapore, and Harry will take part on August 12 alongside close friend Figueras. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

The name "Sentebale" means "forget-me-not" in the Sesotho language spoken in Lesotho. This was chosen to pay tribute to the late mothers of both princes, Princess Diana and Queen 'Mamohato, who both worked closely with AIDS charities.

The ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society), which hosted the Tokyo summit, is also main sponsor of the annual Sentebale polo cup, an event that Harry participates in to raise money for the charity.

This year, the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup match is being held in Singapore, and Harry will take part on August 12 alongside close friend and polo player, Nacho Figueras.

Figueras also attended the Tokyo summit with the prince, where he told attendees: "It's wonderful to be here in Japan on behalf of Sentebale taking the opportunity to talk about the power of polo, a sport I love, and how it serves as a platform to raise awareness for our work. Next stop is Singapore, where we will be raising funds for Sentebale's important work in southern Africa whilst enjoying a great afternoon of polo."

Prince Harry is photographed attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey in London, on May 6, 2023. Just hours later, Harry was photographed leaving the U.K. from London's Heathrow airport, still wearing the suit and medals he wore for the Westminster Abbey service. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The annual polo event has raised more than $14 million for charity so far over the ten years it has been hosted in different cities around the world.

The state of Harry's relationship with members of the royal family has inspired countless reports in the British and global media, with renewed activity following the coronation of King Charles, which many speculated the prince may not attend after the fallout over his memoir.

In the end Harry did attend the historic ceremony, however, he did so alone, with wife, Meghan, remaining in California with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal watchers and commentators hoping to see signs of a reconciliation between Harry and his father and brother were disappointed as the prince entered Westminster Abbey in a separate procession and was seated apart from the senior members of the family.

Just hours after the ceremony, Harry was photographed leaving the country from Heathrow Airport in London, still wearing the suit and medals he wore for the Westminster Abbey service.

