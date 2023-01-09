Six Shocking Moments to Watch After Prince Harry's '60 Minutes' Interview

Prince Harry is continuing to make headlines ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, in which he discusses his life as a royal; the death of his mother, Princess Diana; his time serving in the military; and much more.

The Duke of Sussex appeared Sunday on CBS' 60 Minutes, where he spoke with Anderson Cooper in a prerecorded interview that has garnered much attention.

This is not the first time that Harry has spoken candidly to the media about his life, either by himself or alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple chose to "step back" as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, and since then they have split their time between the U.S. and the U.K. while maintaining a high media profile.

1. The Oprah Interview

The first time that Harry and Meghan spoke out after stepping away from their royal duties was in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

The conversation delved into such topics as their time as working royals. They also discussed how concerns were raised by a family member over their son Archie's skin color prior to his birth.

2. Meghan Markle's Podcast

In August 2022, Meghan launched her podcast, Archetypes, on Spotify. Harry appeared in the first episode, in which she spoke with Serena Williams.

Meghan was talking with the tennis star when Prince Harry stepped into the room and briefly chatted with Williams before leaving.

Since starting the podcast, Meghan's guests have included actress Jameela Jamil, Trevor Noah and Mindy Kaling.

3. Harry and Meghan's Netflix Docuseries

Those looking for a deep dive into Harry's and Meghan's lives didn't need to look any further than their recent six-episode Netflix documentary.

The couple spoke about their struggles with the media, what it was like when their relationship first went public and other highly personal subjects.

4. Prince Harry's ITV Interview

Harry did a prerecorded interview with ITV's Tom Bradby for the special Harry: The Interview, which also aired Sunday.

The prince spoke about the interview with Winfrey and noted that he and Meghan never said the family member's comments about Archie's skin color were racist.

5. 'An African Journey'

In 2019, Harry and Meghan appeared in an ITV documentary titled Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, in which they talked about their lives while taking part in charitable work.

The documentary was filmed when the couple were still senior members of the royal family. They spent much of it discussing how they were trying to balance their public duties and private lives while in the public eye.

6. The Engagement Interview

In 2017, Harry and Meghan sat down with CNN and the BBC to discuss their engagement, which was announced only a few weeks before the interview. They spoke about how their relationship began and what it was like to conduct it long distance.

The full conversation can be watched on CNN's YouTube page.