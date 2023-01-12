Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hated More Than Andrew by Older Brits—Poll

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are disliked more strongly than Prince Andrew among older Brits, according to polling carried out since the publication of his book Spare.

The Duchess of Sussex is viewed "very negatively" by 73 percent of over 65 year olds in the research by YouGov. Among this age group, the figure for Prince Harry is 69 percent while Prince Andrew stands at 60 percent.

Across all age groups in the survey, which was conducted on January 10 and 11, Harry was viewed positively by 24 percent of respondents and negatively by 68 percent, giving him an approval rating of -44. This is down six points since last week.

His uncle, Prince Andrew, stepped down from royal roles after sexual assault allegations linked to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused Andrew of raping her when she was 17, which he has denied. Last year, Andrew settled a civil lawsuit she brought against him.

The polling data may not sit well with Prince Harry, who wrote in Spare that he did not think his security would be pulled: "Not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren't on the list."

