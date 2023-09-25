Prince Harry's Reaction to Question About Becoming King Goes Viral

News footage from an interview given by Prince Harry at the time that Prince William and Kate announced they were expecting their second baby in 2015 has resurfaced on social media, gaining over 100,000 views on TikTok.

William and Kate announced they were expecting their second child on September 8, 2014, while Harry was preparing to launch the inaugural Invictus Games event in London.

The announcement was made just two days before the opening ceremony of the games after Kate was forced to pull out of public engagements owing to her experiencing severe hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of extreme vomiting during pregnancy.

Harry was asked by a reporter for Sky News in Britain for his reaction to the announcement, while also being prompted for a reaction to the fact that a new royal baby pushed him further down the line of succession and away from the throne.

Uploaded to TikTok by user queendianaspncer, on September 19, the viral video shows Harry describing his eldest nephew, Prince George's, prospect of becoming a sibling to a "smaller, younger, brother, sister," and adding, " so the family continues to grow!"

After this, the journalist posed to the prince that: "Of course, with that growing family, your prospects of becoming king reduce."

To this Harry responded with a laugh, and an emphasized "great!"

The video has received in excess of 16,000 times and over 100 comments, many of which have praised the prince and spoken in defense of his answer.

"Prince Harry is too pure for this world. His invictus game doc. brought me to tears. What a man! Diana would be so proud," wrote one user.

"Love his response to the whole king statements," posted another. "He does not want it."

A further comment read: "Lol he has never cared about being royal."

Harry has put on public record his views on being king on a number of occasions.

In 2017, the prince spoke about his relationship to the crown in an exclusive interview for Newsweek.

"Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen?" he said. "I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

The royal went on to reference his thoughts on the crown and how the responsibility of leading the monarchy has affected members of his family in his memoir, Spare, published in January 2023.

In one section of the bombshell heavy book, the prince wrote of the press interest in him at the time William and Kate announced their second pregnancy which resulted in Princess Charlotte's birth on May 2, 2015.

"I went to Australia for a round of military exercises and while there I got word: Willy and Kate had welcomed their second child. Charlotte. I was an uncle again, and very happy about it," he wrote.

"But, predictably, during one interview that day or the next a journalist questioned me about it as though I'd received a terminal diagnosis. 'No, mate. Thrilled to bits.'

"'But you're further down the line of succession.'

"'Couldn't be happier for Willy and Kate.'

"The journalist pressed: 'Fifth in line—hm. No longer even the Spare of the Spare.'

"I thought: First of all, it's a good thing to be farther from the center of a volcano. Second, what kind of monster would think of himself and his place in the line of succession at such a time, rather than welcoming a new life into the world?"

When William and Kate later welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in 2018, Harry saw his place in the line of succession drop once again to sixth place. This changed in September 2022 with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With his father, King Charles III, on the throne, Harry is today once again fifth in line to the throne, while his son, Prince Archie, is sixth in line, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, is seventh in line.

