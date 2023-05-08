Prince Louis' S'mores Reaction Melts Fans' Hearts: 'He Never Disappoints'

Prince Louis was the center of attention during his first formal royal engagement on Monday with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, together with siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they made s'mores with community members near Windsor Castle.

As part of the King Charles coronation weekend, Brits were given a public holiday on Monday and encouraged to take part in an act of service for their communities during a volunteering event called the Big Help Out. William and Kate took their children to volunteer at a local scout hut in Slough near their castle home. The family helped renovate the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut and participated in activities staged for the local children.

Prince Louis samples a s'more during a coronation volunteering engagement with his family in Slough, England, on Monday. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While the entire family was photographed getting involved with events, it was Louis, who celebrated his fifth birthday last month, who captured most of the focus.

The prince has won a number of fans on social media for his cheeky antics while out and about in public. In 2022, his faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee went viral, and during King Charles' coronation balcony appearance on Saturday he captured hearts with his impromptu dance skills.

On Monday, media covering the Wales family's volunteering engagement produced footage of the young prince and his siblings making s'mores over a campfire, under the watchful eye of William and Kate.

In footage shared by Daily Mail correspondent Rebecca English, which was posted to Twitter, Louis is seen toasting a marshmallow before being handed an assembled s'more as his father told organizers: "Oh my goodness. You've made his day! You won't hear a peep out of him now for about an hour."

The prince then shows his delighted reaction after taking his first bite of the snack, before moving behind his sister, Charlotte, to stand with his mother.

I'm slightly slow in sending this as am down with the family with very slow signal but this adorable video of Louis should make up for it!

Social media fans were quick to express their delight at the footage, with many praising the prince for continuing to entertain during the public events.

"Prince Louis enjoying his s'more is a video I didn't know I needed. So cute!" wrote one Twitter user. A response read: "He never disappoints."

"Prince Louis is all of us when we were 5 making s'mores," said another user. And another added: "The way he melted at how good that tastes."

As well as the all-important s'mores making, Louis participated in a range of other activities during the volunteering session, which included moving builder's sand to help with the hut renovations and driving a digger with his father.

Prince Louis sits in a digger with his father, Prince William, and engages in archery on Monday in Slough, England. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photographers snapped a series of photographs showing the prince sitting on his father's knee in the digger cockpit directing where a mound of earth should be moved.

Louis' public appearances have increased over the past 12 months. First, he attended a number of events connected with the queen's Platinum Jubilee, then joined his family at a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey and his first Christmas Day church service at the royals' Sandringham estate.

In September, the prince started a new school with George and Charlotte and was photographed ahead of his first day holding hands with his mother.

On the prince's first day at Lambrook School, news broke that the queen had died in Scotland. As the new king, Charles made William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales. In turn, Louis' name changed from Prince Louis of Cambridge to Prince Louis of Wales.

