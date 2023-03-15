Prince William's 'Hidden Talent' Impresses Kate Middleton in Viral Clip

A video of Prince William displaying his little-known circus skills on a royal visit to the Republic of Ireland with Kate Middleton in March 2020 has gone viral after fans shared it.

William and Kate's visit to Ireland was their last overseas trip before the first lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple's itinerary included engagements in Counties Dublin, Galway, Meath and Kildare with mental-health charities and community groups.

On an engagement celebrating Galway being chosen as the European Capital of Culture for 2020, William and Kate met with local artists and musicians. They included circus performers, who were demonstrating their skillsets.

During the visit, William took the opportunity to display his own unexpected party-trick, juggling.

The royal managed to juggle three balls to the applause of onlookers, including members of the press. His main support came from wife, Kate, who appeared surprisingly impressed.

A video clip of this uploaded to TikTok by user, l0velycatherine, has been viewed over 100,000 times and received almost 10,000 likes and more than 100 comments. The caption reads: "William showing everyone his hidden talent."

A number of commenters have praised the prince for his performance, as well as Kate's endearing reaction.

"Wow! did not know he could do that!" wrote one user.

"No end to William and Kate's talents what a fabulous pair," posted another, with a third adding: "So cute how smitten she is."

In extended coverage of the visit, it shows that, after successfully juggling three balls, William attempted the more difficult action with four.

This was less successful, with the royal dropping most of them, one being caught by the onlooking Kate. "I've juggled once or twice before," the prince then told the Galway community circus performers.

After the engagement, it appeared that it was not only Kate and royal watchers who were impressed with William's juggling skills. The official Irish Foreign Ministry Twitter account posted a glowing tribute to the royal, reading: "Prince William might just have what it takes to represent Galway 2020 Capital of Culture ;)."

William was not the only royal to display his skills on the visit to Ireland. Kate also took center stage to show her famous love of sport.

On a visit to the Salthill Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association club, the duchess tried her hand at hurling, a competitive Irish field game. Kate was put through her paces in a training session with William, going on to be a point-scorer.

This was not the first time that the competitive couple have gone head to head in a sporting activity during a royal engagement.

Throughout their marriage, both William and Kate have challenged each other in sailing activities, running races and other sports.

Most recently, the couple took part in a spin-cycle race during a visit to Wales. After the 45-second sprint challenge, it was revealed that Kate had come out on top, being awarded a trophy for her efforts.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

