Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Fail' Moments Go Viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales have become the subjects of a new viral video, as fans have praised footage of the couple's humorous interactions and sports "fails" on social media site TikTok.

William and Kate are known for their head-to-head competitiveness in sports and challenges while on official visits, from charity sailing races to table tennis volleys.

In September, Kate laughed off the suggestion that she was the ultra-competitive half of the couple, jokingly telling royal relation Mike Tindall in an appearance on The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast: "I'm really not that competitive, I don't know where that's come from!"

Over the years, William and Kate have undertaken a number of races and activities, often spurring each other on and revelling in their victories.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed hurling in Ireland, March 5, 2020. Footage of the couple's sports competitiveness have gone viral on TikTok. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @teamwalesfamily on October 1, an edited compilation of footage contains clips of the couples less successful sports moments, including both royals' failed attempts at the traditional Irish sport of hurling.

Both William and Kate tried their hands at the sport on a visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2020. During an engagement at the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club in Galway, the couple met with a group of children practicing the sport, which is comparable to field hockey but the ball is played in the air, as opposed to on the ground.

As Kate failed to hit the ball when thrown to her, William was seen playfully ribbing his wife, while when he also failed to hit it the princess returned the joke.

Also included in the video is footage of the couple taking part in a relay race sprint in 2017 with Prince Harry, where the three royals turned it into a competition between them to see who would win.

William jokingly put Kate off by covering her eyes in the build up to the race, but ultimately Harry bested the couple at the finish line.

Captioned "🤣W&C are my MOOD and CORE! 😂Failed moments! ❤," the video has been viewed over 150,000 times on TikTok so far, receiving in excess of 16,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the couple.

"Even when they fail, they're the cutest and classy 😄😍 😂," wrote one user.

"They are so so competitive, but a beautiful couple," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Team Wales❣️."

Over the past year, William and Kate have undertaken an increased role within the monarchy, in line with their more senior titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The additional engagements have continued to include moments where their head-to-head competitiveness has shone through.

In February the couple visited Port Talbot in Wales, where they took part in a spin battle at a local fitness center.

Racing each other in a 45-second endurance race, Kate was the royal to come out on top, giving her husband a conciliatory pat on the shoulder as she was awarded her trophy.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

