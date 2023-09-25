Prince William's Looks of 'Love' for Kate Middleton Charted in Viral Video

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales have become the focus of a new viral video as footage of Prince William's glances at his wife throughout their 12-year marriage has been praised by fans on TikTok.

William and Kate met in 2001 while studying at university in Scotland and began dating soon after. Following a nine-year relationship, the couple announced their engagement in 2010, finally marrying at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

The couple have three children: Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte, born in 2015; and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Both William and Kate have increasingly become the subject of viral posts and social media videos since taking on more senior roles within the monarchy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed at St David's Cathedral in Wales, September 8, 2023. The prince's looks towards his wife on public engagements have gone viral on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user wales_royalfamily, on September 18, the new viral video leads with footage from William and Kate's recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast, filmed at Windsor Castle ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

As patrons of England and Wales' national rugby unions, the prince and princess sat down with Scotland rugby patron, Princess Anne, and her son-in-law, former England player Mike Tindall, to swap stories about the sport.

During the podcast, fans spotted William's admiring looks at his wife while she was speaking, pulling out the moment in a number of subsequent social media posts.

Captioned "William looking at Catherine," the video then shows clips from the couple's engagement announcement in 2010, their wedding day in 2011 and each of the couple's appearances following the birth of their three children where William is spotted gazing at his wife.

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times on TikTok so far, gaining in excess of 8,000 likes and 150 comments, many of which have praised the couple.

"He looks at her with so much love," wrote one user.

"I think they compliment each other so well. She makes him stronger!!," posted another, with a further comment reading: "The look of love he adores Catherine."

The royal couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary in April 2023, their first under their elevated royal titles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The titles are the most senior ones held by members of the royal family, except for those of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

In his first address to the nation after his accession, Charles paid tribute to his son and daughter-in-law by announcing his decision to elevate their status.

"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he said from Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022, one day after Queen Elizabeth's death.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed on their wedding day at Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

So far, the couple have increased their public appearances, both in Wales and around the U.K., as well as launching independent national schemes working to further social issues.

Kate launched her "Shaping Us" campaign in January 2023 to promote the importance of early childhood development. This was followed by William in June with the launch of his "Homewards" scheme to develop a way forward to end homelessness in Britain.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

