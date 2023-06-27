Princess Charlotte's Reaction to Prince George's Coronation Role Goes Viral

The moment Princess Charlotte spotted her older brother, Prince George, during King Charles III's coronation ceremony last month has gone viral, after eagle-eyed fans posted video footage to TikTok.

Charlotte attended the coronation of her grandfather, Charles, alongside her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as younger brother Prince Louis.

William and Kate's eldest son, George, didn't attend the historic event with the rest of his family, instead performing an official role as Page of Honour to the monarch.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George on coronation day in London, May 6, 2023. During the service, Prince George performed the role of Page of Honour to his grandfather, King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The role, which was announced ahead of time by Buckingham Palace, saw George and a group of other similarly aged boys help the king during the official procession through Westminster Abbey by holding his long velvet robes.

Uploaded to TikTok by user billy_hargrove1886 on June 22, footage of Charlotte spotting her brother during Charles' procession out of the abbey, has been viewed over 3 million times on the platform.

After appearing to spot George, the princess turns to Prince William and smiles before continuing to sing the national anthem with the rest of the 2,000 guests invited to witness the coronation service.

Captioned "Princess Charlotte looking up to the Future King," the viral video has received in excess of 290,000 likes and over 200 comments, many of which have praised the young royal for her touching reaction.

"Pretty sure Charlotte is really proud of her brother and maybe she's beginning to understand his future," wrote one TikTok user.

"So much respect 🥰," posted another, with a further comment referencing Prince William, reading: "As a parent it would be difficult to not shed an emotional happy tear. Well for me anyway 🥰."

Charles' coronation took place on May 6, and he was crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a religious service following a program written down nearly a thousand years ago.

Charles was the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London, a short carriage ride from Buckingham Palace. After the service, the king, queen and members of the working royal family took part in a procession from the abbey to the palace, including William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis.

When they arrived at the palace, the royals made a traditional appearance on the balcony to greet the thousands of well-wishers who had gathered to mark the occasion and to watch an aerial flypast over London.

Members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023. The moment Princess Charlotte spotted her older brother, Prince George, during the ceremony has gone viral on TikTok. P van Katwijk/Getty Images

For coronation day, Princess Charlotte wore a special dress to match the one worn by her mother, designed by the team at Alexander McQueen.

The royal's dress was made of ivory silk crepe and was worn beneath a statement white cape with silver thread embroidery representing the floral emblems of England (rose), Northern Ireland (shamrock), Wales (daffodil) and Scotland (thistle).

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

