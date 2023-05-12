Princess Charlotte's Uncanny Likeness to Princess Diana Spotted by Fans

Social media fans have highlighted the uncanny physical similarities between Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

In a new video which was uploaded to TikTok following King Charles III's coronation on May 6, at which his granddaughter was a prominent guest, images of the princess taken at royal events in the past year have been compared to those taken of Princess Diana in the 1980s and '90s.

Princess Charlotte (L) photographed on the day of King Charles III's coronation, May 6, 2023. And Princess Diana (R) photographed in Washington, June Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Uploaded to the social media network by the account, .windsorroyalss, the video has been captioned: "Charlotte just looks like herself, no one else!" Before cutting to the comparison images with the following caption reading: "U sure?"

The clip has been viewed over 5 million times since it was posted and received in excess of 750,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

Many users have praised the royal's comparison to her grandmother who she never met, following Diana's untimely death at the age of just 36 after sustaining life threatening injuries in a 1997 high-speed Paris car crash.

"She's going to get all the Diana love," wrote one user.

"She's got Diana's smile," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Mini Diana."

Other TikTok users highlighted the young princess' physical similarities to other members of her family, chiefly Prince William and her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose state funeral Charlotte attended at Westminster Abbey in 2022.

"When Lottie was little she looked like Queen Elizabeth II, but now, like her dad and her granny Diana," one TikTok account observed.

"C'mon she's a mini prince William," said another, with a further adding: "She looks exactly like Queen Elizabeth!"

William appeared to highlight the physical likeness between himself and his only daughter in 2020 during a visit to the Khidmat Centre, in Bradford, England.

During a tour of the center, William and Kate were shown a special cupcake display featuring a number of photographs charting their lives and relationship.

Spotting a photograph of himself as a child, the prince said in astonishment: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte!"

"Doesn't it look like Charlotte? Is that me? Oh my goodness," he continued, pointing out the photograph to his wife. "Is that me? That looks just like Charlotte. That's incredible. I haven't seen that before. Very alike similarity."

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed with Princess Charlotte during a Commonwealth Games royal engagement, August 2, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charlotte has been the focus of a number of viral videos in recent months as she saw her number of public appearances increase in 2022, including Buckingham Palace balcony appearances during the Platinum Jubilee and her first solo engagement with her parents during the Commonwealth Games.

Charlotte attended King Charles' coronation on May 6 alongside her younger brother, Prince Louis, and her parents.

For the occasion, the princess was dressed in specially designed dress and cape embroidered with silverwork flowers representing England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The dress was designed by the British high fashion house of Alexander McQueen. A firm favorite of her mother Kate's, the design team at McQueen were responsible for her 2011 wedding dress.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

