Princess Diana Event Couldn't Unite Feuding William and Harry

Prince Harry and Prince William didn't show any signs of healing their royal rift on Friday, as both princes paid separate tributes to recipients of an award named after their mother, Princess Diana, which honors her support of young people.

The Diana Award streamed its annual digital recognition ceremony for recipients, having been established in its current form in 2007 to continue the royal's pioneering work with youth communities by empowering their initiatives which contribute to social and cultural change.

William and Harry have both supported the award over the past 16 years, with both brothers attending its events in various capacities. This year, the ceremony opened with a video message from William, who spoke about the importance of supporting youth initiative and how he was "proud" to carry on his mother's support of young people.

"Every single one of the young people we are celebrating here today have been on their own unique journey, driven by their own passions, perspectives and life experience," the prince said.

Prince William (left) and Prince Harry (right) are seen at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022. Harry and William didn't show any signs of healing their royal rift on Friday, as both princes paid separate tributes to recipients of an award named after their mother, Princess Diana, which honors her support of young people. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William ended his remarks with a special reference to the princess, saying: "To everyone watching, these stories remind us why organizations like the Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name."

In contrast to William's appearance, Harry's cameo in the ceremony was filmed with one of the award's co-hosts and former Diana Award recipient, Vee Kativhu, who has worked to promote underrepresented groups in higher education settings.

Kativhu introduced Harry as a "strong advocate for young people driving change," with the royal speaking about his "pleasure" to be able to celebrate this year's recipients.

"Sometimes it's easy to question one's ability to make a difference," Harry said. "When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective and no one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to create a more equitable and the brilliant awards, recipients we're honoring today are proof of that."

The prince then paid his own tribute to the legacy left by his mother, more than 25 years on since her untimely death at the age of 36 in a Paris car crash.

"As we come together I am reminded of the profound belief that my mother held in the transformative power of young people," Harry said. "She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society. Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today."

William and Harry's separate tributes follow a pattern set by the brothers since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the United States in 2020, citing issues with the tabloid media, members of the royal family and institution.

In 2022, the year the Diana Award ceremony took place just weeks before the 25th anniversary of her death, William and Harry also paid separate tributes. However in the months after these were made, the truth of the breakdown in their relationship was revealed by Harry in his blockbuster media releases.

In December, the prince debuted his six-part Netflix docuseries with Markle, which documented their relationship as well as the circumstances that led them to step away from the royal family.

In the show, Harry recounted a meeting with William, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles where he attempted to negotiate his transition out of the working royal family. William's response, he told viewers, he found "terrifying."

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," he said.

This critical portrayal of William paled in comparison to the information Harry included in his memoir a month later.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue of Princess Diana on July 1, 2021. The prince's have both supported the Diana Award named in her honor to support young people. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Throughout the 410-page Spare, Harry explained to readers that the close relationship he appeared to have with his brother was a narrative spun by the media, and that the pair had in fact never shared a close friendship.

In one passage, Harry recounts how William told him to pretend he "didn't know him" when they were at school together.

Later in the book, the prince also alleged that William physically attacked him during a 2019 argument at Kensington Palace over Markle's alleged treatment of her staff.

When asked in an interview about the book if some of his descriptions of William were "cutting," Harry responded: "I don't see it as cutting at all. You know, my brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything I've written, anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family."

He added: "But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

For his part, William has not publicly responded to the accusations in his brother's docuseries or book.

The brothers last attended a royal event together in May where they witnessed the coronation of their father, King Charles III. Though both sat in the royal family section of seats at Westminster Abbey, there was no interaction between the pair. Reports later claimed that no reconciliation occurred behind the scenes as Harry returned to the U.S. just hours after the ceremony.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.