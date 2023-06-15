U.S.

Pro-Trump Pastor Suggests Christians Should Be Suicide Bombers

A Christian pastor who supports Donald Trump recently delivered a sermon urging Christians to strengthen their passion and suggested they should be willing to die for their faith.

Regeneration Nashville pastor Kent Christmas has often spoken favorably of Trump, who is running his third presidential campaign and is the clear front-runner among a crowded field of GOP candidates. In last Sunday's sermon at his Pentecostal church in Tennessee, Christmas said the Muslim faith has become so successful because its followers are "willing to die for their beliefs."

The video was first reported by watchdog group Right Wing Watch, which tweeted the clip on Tuesday.

In it, Christmas is seen preaching vehemently as he paces the stage.

"You want to know why the Muslim faith has had its advancements? It's because the Muslims were willing to die for their beliefs. They were willing to strap bombs to their chest," he said.

Church Goers
A stock photo shows a congregation inside a church. In a recent sermon, a pastor at a Pentecostal church in Tennessee said Christians should be willing to die for their faith. iStock / Getty Images

Christmas then asked God to give the Christian faith some men and women with passion in their spirit who are willing to "lay down [their] life for the Gospel."

Newsweek reached out to Regeneration Nashville by email for comment.

Pro-Trump pastors have delivered thunderous sermons for years, often following the former president's rhetoric and preaching that the nation has been seized by "witchcraft." Trump often asserts on his Truth Social platform that the federal government is conducting a witch hunt against him, following the Justice Department's launching of investigations into his handling of classified documents and his actions leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The first case recently brought an indictment that charges Trump with 37 felony counts. He is accused of mishandling sensitive presidential records by taking them after leaving office and then obstructing the government's efforts to get them back. Trump is the first former president to face federal charges, which he pleaded not guilty to during his arraignment this week.

Recently, Christmas doubled down on a prophecy that he said showed Trump is the rightful president despite President Joe Biden's election victory in 2020.

"In the eyes of God, the president of the United States right now in the courts of justice in Heaven is not Joe Biden but it's Donald Trump," Christmas said in a May 15 clip on Twitter shared by Right Wing Watch.

Read more

Right Wing Watch's report about last Sunday's sermon said that Christmas was infuriated over what he falsely said was legislation approved in Vermont that makes it legal to "kill a baby" up to 21 days after a full-term birth.

"I am at war with evil," Christmas said in his sermon. "This is one preacher that is not backing down. I can tell you this: I will give my life for the Gospel."

He then asked God to provide other Christians who are willing to do the same.

