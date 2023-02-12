Probe Into Jared Kushner's Saudi Ties 'On the Table,' Republican Says

Representative James Comer, the Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said an investigation into Jared Kushner's ties to Saudi Arabia is "on the table."

Former President Donald Trump and Kushner, his son-in-law and ex-senior adviser, are facing new scrutiny over the Trump administration's alleged ties to Saudi Arabia. A Washington Post report indicates they benefited from receiving Saudi funds in exchange for the international standing of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The report prompted fresh calls for the Trump administration to face investigation over Kushner's financial dealings.

Comer, of Kentucky, declined to rule out launching an investigation into Trump and Kushner's Saudi ties during a Sunday appearance on ABC News' This Week.

"I think everything is on the table," Comer said, comparing the report to Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings with Chinese companies.

House Republicans, after retaking a majority in the House of Representatives during the November midterms, have thus far focused on investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Comer added that he believes a "legislative solution" is needed to address presidential financial ties to foreign governments, calling for stricter ethics and transparency laws.

"I don't disagree with the Democrats and their criticism of the previous administration. We have a problem here that needs a legislative solution. That's why this [Hunter] Biden investigation is so important. There's a legislative solution to this, and it can be bipartisan," Comer said.

He said lawmakers need to "fix" the issue before it "gets worse in the next administration."

Saudi Arabia has supported Kushner by providing his Affinity Fund $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund that was chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after forging close ties with his government during the Trump administration. The Post on Saturday detailed how Kushner allegedly urged Trump to prioritize Saudi Arabia relations and later benefited from these connections.

The Democratic-controlled House in June looked into Saudi Arabia's investment in Kushner's company, according to The New York Times.

Trump, meanwhile, has also faced investigation calls over receiving payments to host the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour at his resorts. Last month, court proceedings revealed that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund led by Salman, owns 93 percent of LIV Golf. Trump began hosting the tournaments after leaving office.

In addition to criticism over financial ties, Trump previously faced backlash for embracing Saudi Arabia despite concerns about their human rights abuses toward women and the LGBT community, the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack and the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Senator Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, told the outlet that these ties "raise very serous issues."

"When you factor in Jared Kushner's financial interests, you are looking right at the cat's cradle of financial entanglements," he said.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office for comment.