'Prophet' Gives Eric Trump a Prediction From God About His Father

Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, was joined by the former president's son Eric on her web show Thursday and told him God is protecting his father.

Green frequently posts videos on streaming channels for her Julie Green Ministries International in which she shares messages that she says God sends to her.

In recent weeks, she has said these messages include prophecies regarding Donald Trump's legal troubles. Green said during a show last month that God told her the four indictments against Trump would "explode" and "all fall apart." Last week, she said she had recently received a prophecy that Trump will soon face another indictment.

Eric Trump appears at the Staysure Seniors PGA Championship at Trump International Golf Links on August 27 in Balmedie, Scotland. He recently appeared on a show hosted by Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet, who said God frequently gives her messages about his father, Donald Trump. Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images

On Thursday's episode of her show, which can be viewed on Green's YouTube and Rumble channels, she welcomed Eric Trump and Clay Clark, an entrepreneur and founder of the ReAwaken America tour. Both Green and the younger Trump have made appearances at ReAwaken America events, which have been criticized for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories and COVID-19 misinformation.

Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, began the appearance by accusing the Biden administration of targeting his father with indictments, adding that attacks from Democrats have made the former president stronger.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal outlet MeidasTouch, posted a clip of Eric Trump's appearance on Green's show on X (formerly Twitter).

Eric Trump went on 'Prophet' Julie Green's podcast and said that black people are now with Trump because they see that the justice system is treating him just like them. Green says God told her many times that he won't let these indictments stand because Trump is his new David. pic.twitter.com/erWtt60J7U — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2023

Green agreed with Eric Trump regarding legal attacks, adding that "no matter what they're going to try to do to your dad, it will not go the way they want it. It will not go the way they want it because God's on his side, and he's called him his David."

Green has referred to Donald Trump as the biblical figure David multiple times in the past, including in her message last month about the indictments against him failing.

Newsweek has reached out to Green through her website for further comment.

"I've had so many different prophetic words regarding your father. I've cried because I knew the love that God has for him, the love that God has for your family, and I could just feel it," Green told Eric Trump. "He's not going to forsake you, and he's not going to let this continue."