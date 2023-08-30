'Prophet' Predicts Trump Will Be Hit With New Indictment

Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she recently received a prophecy from God that Trump will soon face another indictment.

Green frequently posts videos on streaming channels for her Julie Green Ministries International in which she shares messages that she claims God sends to her. She has predicted Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi of California would die before the 2022 midterm elections. More recently, she said God told her that the current indictments against Trump would "explode" and "all fall apart."

This past weekend, Green was a speaker at a right-wing ReAwaken America event in Las Vegas, which also featured guests such as former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Past ReAwaken America events have been criticized for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories and COVID-19 misinformation.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport on October 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona.

"Another indictment against my David [Trump] will be announced, but yet another one will fail," Green said during a "prophecy" she posted Tuesday on YouTube and Rumble. "None of these attempts to stop him or this election will prosper, and they will not succeed."

Green previously referred to Trump as the biblical figure David, including during her message this month about the current indictments against Trump failing.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal outlet MeidasTouch, posted a clip of Green's Monday "prophecy" on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump has been indicted four times this year, including on four criminal counts in a federal probe headed by special counsel Jack Smith in relation to accusations that he attempted to subvert American democracy by trying to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election.

Smith also led the investigation that resulted in Trump being charged with 40 criminal counts related to accusations that he took sensitive government records with him after leaving the White House and conspired to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

The other two indictments came from cases in New York and Georgia. In New York, Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payment made to his former lawyer for a hush money payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. He faces 13 criminal counts in Georgia related to accusations that he illegally sought to subvert the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in all cases against him.

Green's message regarding a new indictment didn't offer any details, but she also predicted other revelations will soon come to light related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and Trump.

"Another whistleblower will come forward with proof on how Nancy Pelosi and the establishment set up January 6 to impeach Trump and to completely remove him from any chances to run again," she said.

Green added that a computer will soon "surface to show the plot to take down" Trump and blame him for the events of January 6.