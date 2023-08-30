Politics

'Prophet' Predicts Trump Will Be Hit With New Indictment

By
Politics Donald Trump Indictment Jack Smith President

Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she recently received a prophecy from God that Trump will soon face another indictment.

Green frequently posts videos on streaming channels for her Julie Green Ministries International in which she shares messages that she claims God sends to her. She has predicted Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi of California would die before the 2022 midterm elections. More recently, she said God told her that the current indictments against Trump would "explode" and "all fall apart."

This past weekend, Green was a speaker at a right-wing ReAwaken America event in Las Vegas, which also featured guests such as former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Past ReAwaken America events have been criticized for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories and COVID-19 misinformation.

Prophet Predicts Trump New Indictment
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport on October 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona. Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet, said she recently received a message from God that Trump will soon face another indictment. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

"Another indictment against my David [Trump] will be announced, but yet another one will fail," Green said during a "prophecy" she posted Tuesday on YouTube and Rumble. "None of these attempts to stop him or this election will prosper, and they will not succeed."

Green previously referred to Trump as the biblical figure David, including during her message this month about the current indictments against Trump failing.

Newsweek attempted to contact Green through her website for comment.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal outlet MeidasTouch, posted a clip of Green's Monday "prophecy" on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump has been indicted four times this year, including on four criminal counts in a federal probe headed by special counsel Jack Smith in relation to accusations that he attempted to subvert American democracy by trying to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election.

Smith also led the investigation that resulted in Trump being charged with 40 criminal counts related to accusations that he took sensitive government records with him after leaving the White House and conspired to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

The other two indictments came from cases in New York and Georgia. In New York, Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payment made to his former lawyer for a hush money payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. He faces 13 criminal counts in Georgia related to accusations that he illegally sought to subvert the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in all cases against him.

Green's message regarding a new indictment didn't offer any details, but she also predicted other revelations will soon come to light related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and Trump.

"Another whistleblower will come forward with proof on how Nancy Pelosi and the establishment set up January 6 to impeach Trump and to completely remove him from any chances to run again," she said.

Green added that a computer will soon "surface to show the plot to take down" Trump and blame him for the events of January 6.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC