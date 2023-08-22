Pro-Trump 'Prophet' Predicts Indictments Will 'Explode and Fall Apart'

Julie Green, a self-proclaimed prophet and fervent support of former President Donald Trump, on Monday, said she recently received a prophecy from God that the indictments against Trump are "about to explode and they all fall apart."

Green frequently posts videos on the YouTube channel for her Julie Green Ministries International in which she shares messages that she claims God sends to her. In the past, she has predicted that CNN will claim bankruptcy and that Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi of California would pass away before the 2022 midterm elections.

Green has also been a featured speaker on the right-wing ReAwaken America tour, which featured high-profile guests such as former Trump advisers Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. The tour has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories related to QAnon and COVID-19 misinformation.

Former President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. A self-proclaimed prophet said she recently received a message from God that Trump's indictments will "all fall away." Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty

"'Pardon.' You are about to hear this word in your news more and more. You'll be very surprised in the reason why," Green said in her Monday video. "Indictments against my David [Trump] are about to explode, and they will all fall apart."

Green has previously referred to Trump as the biblical figure David, including in an April message that addressed the former president's legal woes, during which she said God had informed her the indictments would "backfire" on those bringing charges against Trump.

In the Monday video, Green went on to say that "enemies" are "walking right into the biggest trap they have never seen coming. And all this lawlessness and injustice will come back to hit them in the face, and the justice system will be cleaned out of the ones not upholding the laws in this land or the Constitution."

Newsweek attempted to contact Green through her website for comment.

Though Green did not specify which indictment she was referring to in the message, Trump has been indicted four times this year. The most recent indictment was announced last week by Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with 13 charges against Trump, including a violation of the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Willis' probe as well as in the other cases against him.

Green did briefly mention Georgia in the Monday video, though without providing much details.

"Something significant will take place in Georgia that will shred the narrative of the ones against this nation," she said.

Journalist Ron Filipkowski posted a clip of Green's Monday "prophecy" on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

MAGA 'Prophet' Julie Green has received another message from God. God says the "indictments against my David are about to explode and fall apart." God also says Tucker Carlson is about to reveal "explosive evidence"against Obama, Hunter & Joe that will change everything. pic.twitter.com/GILfsX1ce3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2023

Elsewhere in the video, Green offered a prophecy regarding political commentator Tucker Carlson releasing new information about Hunter Biden.

"Tucker Carlson is about to come out with explosive evidence regarding Hunter, the Bidens, and [former President Barack] Obama that hasn't been heard yet," she said. "Their walls are crumbling and something significant will take place before the 2024 elections."