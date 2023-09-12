Funny

Hysterics as Pug Allows Bigger Dog to Take the Blame for His Destruction

By
Funny Dogs Pets TikTok Viral

Internet users have been left in stitches by a pug with zero remorse for his actions, being more than happy to let his Labrador brother take the blame.

Whenever dog owners come home to mayhem and destruction, they might struggle to work out who the guilty culprit is, but not for TikTok user @goth_pack. Between Gus the pug, and Briggs the Labrador and pit-bull mix, it wasn't difficult for the owner to figure out who had misbehaved.

In a video shared on TikTok, the dogs' owner returned home to find a bunch of items left chewed on the floor. Briggs came to show that he "feels bad, even [though] it wasn't him." Meanwhile, Gus was sunbathing outside with "zero feelings about what he [had] done," and looking rather pleased with his antics.

The owner joked that they can't leave anything out, and were asking for this mayhem in doing so. Since the video was shared on August 9, it has been viewed more than 284,300 times, and received over 36,900 likes already.

Labrador and a pug
From left: A black Labrador; and a pug on a couch, looking at the camera. Gus the pug has amused many TikTok users after letting his brother take the fall for his own guilty actions. smrm1977 / Diriye/Getty Images

It's commonly thought that disparity in size isn't the only thing that separates small dog breeds from big ones. The American Kennel Club (AKC) highlights the stereotype that small dogs are less obedient and tend to be scrappier than their larger counterparts.

The AKC gives the stark differences between a Chihuahua and a Labrador as an example. In a public location, the small dog became agitated and started barking, while the Labrador was happy to remain calm and unfazed.

It is thought that many of the differences between their attitudes can be a result of inconsistent training and the use of stern punishment, which leads to increased anxiety in dogs.

There is little doubt that Gus and Briggs differ in many ways, as their owner regularly shares videos of the unlikely duo's behavior. The dogs have built up quite a following, as many social-media users can't get enough of Gus's cheeky demeanor, contrasted with the gentle and endearing temperament of Briggs.

@goth_pack

We cant leave anything out so really it’s our fault #pug #dog #pittiemix #pittiesoftiktok #pugs #fyp

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

After the video of Gus showing no regrets for his misbehavior went viral on TikTok, it generated hundreds of comments from bemused viewers.

User @stormtrooper_sarah commented: "those big puppy dog eyes as the pug is basking in all his glory in the sun."

TikTok user @coreybillings78 wrote: "Big dog feels like he was supposed to be the babysitter and failed."

Other pug owners shared their own stories of having such a mischievous dog breed. A comment by @baileylowry7 reads: "I don't think my pug has ever felt guilt or remorse in his life."

Newsweek reached out to @goth_pack via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC