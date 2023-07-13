Rescue and Adoption

Pug Sisters Sharing 'Secrets and Snuggles' Will Tug on Your Heartstrings

By
The loving bond between sisters is deep, unbreakable and always special to behold— and a pair of pugs have shown that clearly applies to dogs too.

When Julie O'Hara got Tobias, nicknamed Tubby, the pug in 2017 she was delighted by the happiness she brought into their home. But in 2021, she made the decision to adopt Winnie from a rescue center, and the duo have been inseparable ever since.

While some older dogs don't take well to a new addition, Tubby certainly embraced her new pug sister. O'Hara told Newsweek that they're "always wanting to snuggle."

"We rescued Winnie from a rescue center that saved her, and many other dogs, from Asia," O'Hara said. "Despite what she's been through, she is such a sweet dog.

Two pugs cuddling together
Tubby and Winnie snuggling up to each other. The pugs have become inseparable since Winnie was rescued and welcomed into the family. @tubby_puggy

"Tubby has been really sweet and welcomed Winnie into our home. Now they are inseparable, and they act like sisters."

Getting a second dog isn't always a smooth process, but there are ways of encouraging the resident dog to accept the new pup, and help the new addition to feel at ease. The American Kennel Club (AKC) encourages owners to keep the dogs on a leash when they're introduced, and take them on walks together early on, so they don't become territorial.

When the dogs are comfortable enough to get close to each other, praising their good behavior will reinforce good interactions. Owners should supervise all early interactions too, looking out for any negative responses.

Introducing a puppy into the mix may not be simple, so the AKC warns owners to expect the older dog to growl or snap from time to time. The dog will be trying to lay down the law for their home, so it's vital not to reprimand them for acting out.

O'Hara watched as the two dogs sat side by side and gently nestled their faces into one another, and one of the dogs even fell asleep on her sister at one point. They have a very gentle and docile nature with each other, which TikTok users can't get enough of.

Read more

The video of the girls sharing "secrets and snuggles" was posted on July 7 on their dedicated TikTok account (@tubby_puggy) and it's already been viewed more than 23,300 times, and had received over 3,000 likes at the time of writing.

O'Hara loves seeing the girls doing "just sister things," and despite their slightly different personalities, they love nothing more than being next to each other.

"Tubby is a little more independent, but she doesn't seem to mind when her sister snuggles up with her," O'Hara continued.

Since the video of Tubby and Winnie was shared on TikTok, many people have commented on the post to praise how loving pugs can be.

One comment reads: "Pugs are so affectionate! Sweetest breed ever!"

Another person wrote: "My 2 pugs are Velcro pugs with me, and with one another."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC