Puppy Climbing Into Owner's Bag While She Packs for College Breaks Hearts

Packing for college isn't always easy, but the daunting task became even harder for this student when her tiny puppy climbed into her suitcase, where he quickly fell asleep.

While she was packing, student Chloe left her case open on the floor. However, when she walked out of the room momentarily, upon returning, Chloe saw that her family's new 9-week-old Australian cattle dog was sound asleep in the bag.

Chloe captured the adorable moment and shared it on her TikTok account (@chloerenayy), joking that she's not leaving anymore. Since the video was posted on August 8, it has already amassed over 8.5 million views, and received more than 2 million likes.

Chloe (left) reacting to her 9-week-old puppy sleeping inside her suitcase (right). After witnessing the adorable moment, the TikTok user joked that she can't possibly leave for college now. @chloerenayy

The tiny pup managed to fit inside the suitcase without a problem, but once he's fully grown, he won't be able to squeeze into such tiny spaces. A fully grown Australian cattle dog, also known as a blue heeler, can stand up to 20 inches tall at the shoulder, and weigh up to 50 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Given their original purpose as working dogs, Australian cattle dogs love having a job to fulfil, whether that's obedience training, herding, or agility. The AKC says that such an energetic breed as this needs to be kept occupied and stimulated, so they don't become bored and destructive.

However, if dog sports aren't an option, it's also highlighted that Australian cattle dogs make excellent running partners. With an abundance of energy, and an incredibly loyal nature, these dogs are great to have by your side for a daily run. Once the pet is suitably exercised and stimulated, they'll be happy taking a nap just about anywhere, even inside a suitcase.

Fortunately for Chloe's puppy, he has plenty of space to run around and expend his boundless energy, as the TikTok user wrote in a comment: "We own a bunch of land. That's also why I can't take him with me to college because I wouldn't be able to give him a great quality of life."

Saying goodbye to the pup certainly won't be easy, but at least Chloe knows there will be at least one happy face and a wagging tail to greet her every time she returns home.

The viral video has tugged on many heartstrings since it was posted, and it's already received over 6,300 comments on TikTok. Many fellow students shared their own difficulties of leaving their dogs behind.

One comment on the video reads: "Leaving my dog is the part I'm dreading the most."

"No but why do they actually do that, it's like my dog understands that I'm going away," another TikTok user posted.

Some comments praised how intelligent the dog was for putting himself inside the suitcase so that he could go to college too. One person joked: "He packed himself, he's coming too."

Another user wrote: "Online school it is."

