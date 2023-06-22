News

Putin Ally Doubles Down on Call to Use Nukes After Strike on Crimean Bridge

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crimea

Vladimir Solovyov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a well-known propagandist, addressed reports that Ukrainian missiles damaged a bridge in Crimea by calling on Russia to "batter" Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons.

Russia's military seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and strikes on the region has escalated in recent months. On Thursday, Russian officials said Ukraine's forces had blown a hole in the Chonhar bridge, which connects Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region with Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly claim responsibility for the attack, but Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk commented on national TV about the goal of disrupting Russia's logistics.

The bridge attack resulted in Solovyov returning to a familiar theme. Throughout the war that Putin began in February 2022, Solovyov has repeatedly called for Russia to use tactical nukes in the war, and on Thursday he said the strike in Crimea is another example of why Russia should use such weapons.

Ally Use Nukes After Strike on Crimean
Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyev attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 on June 16, 2023. Solovyev said Russia should use tactical nuclear weapons as a response to a bridge in Crimea being damaged during a missile attack. Maksim Konstantinov/Getty

BBC journalist Francis Scarr shared a translated clip of Solovyov's comments about the bridge attack on Twitter.

"We no longer have any [other] option. We must wipe them from the face of the Earth—their decision-making centers. No, not the people of Ukraine," Solovyov said, according to Scarr's translation. "But nobody in their leadership should be allowed to feel comfortable."

He continued, "What's more, pay attention to how much we've been told that it's difficult to hit their bridges. They're hitting our bridges, but we're not hitting theirs."

Solovyov then said he couldn't "find a logical explanation" for why Russian forces shouldn't respond with more powerful weapons.

"I don't understand why we're not using our whole arsenal and everything we've got," he said. "Why do we think up some restrictions for ourselves every time? If our tactical nuclear weapons give us an advantage, maybe it's time? Maybe we simply need to batter them?"

Read more

The U.S. State Department has said Solovyov spreads disinformation from the Kremlin and wrote on its website last year in a list identifying well-known figures involved in Russian propaganda that Solovyov "may be the most energetic Kremlin propagandist around today."

In recent months, Solovyov has made such statements as saying Russia should unleash a nuclear attack on any country that would attempt to detain Putin over the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in March for alleged war crimes. He also has advocated multiple times for Moscow to make use of its nuclear capabilities against Western nations that support Ukraine.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC