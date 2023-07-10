World

Putin 'Can't Afford to Lose' Prigozhin: Ret. U.S. General

By
World Russian military Vladimir Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner Group

Russian President Vladimir Putin "can't afford to lose" Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin even after the private military company (PMC) led an uprising against the Kremlin's military leadership, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said.

Hertling spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday evening following reports that Putin hosted a nearly three-hour meeting with the PMC leader just five days after Prigozhin's failed rebellion on June 24. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin "invited 35 people" to the meeting, all "commanders of the detachments and the management of the [Wagner Group], including Prigozhin himself."

The details of the lengthy meeting is unknown, adding to the list of questions following the 24-hour mutiny that Prigozhin said was a protest of the Russian military's actions in the Ukraine war. The Wagner leader halted his charge toward Moscow after striking a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which reportedly included him taking exile in Belarus.

Putin 'Can't Afford' to Lose Prigozhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on June 27, 2023, in Moscow. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said on Monday that the Russian strongman "can't afford" to lose his allyship with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Contributor/Getty Images

According to Hertling, however, Putin's meeting with the same man whom he labeled a traitor less than a week prior to the meeting does not necessarily surprise the former U.S. general, who noted that the Wagner Group has operated in several countries on behalf of the Russian government for years.

"[Wagner troops] are in several continents, attacking in several countries; Syria, the Middle East, in Africa," Hertling told Cooper. "Mr. Putin can't afford to lose this guy. You would think that he would immediately have been put in jail because of the uprising in Ukraine and in Russia, but truthfully, he has such charisma and such sway over a large percentage of forces that's helping the Russian government in various countries that he couldn't afford to be cashiered."

"I don't have any classified intelligence, but I'm sure this meeting was an attempt to get [Prigozhin] back on board, while his forces, the Wagner forces, are being dispersed," Hertling continued. "And in fact, sort of broken up, being told, 'Hey, they got to join the Russian military or get away from the Wagner Group.' So there is confusion within that force."

Peskov claimed that during the meeting, the Wagner commanders said they were "staunch supporters of the head of state" and were "ready to continue fighting for the motherland." Former British defense attaché to Russia John Foreman also assessed on Monday that he believes the meeting with Prigozhin "was a medieval-style court ritual with the defeated Wagner mutineers bending the knee before their monarch, explaining that their grievance was not against him, and begging for clemency."

"In return, it allows Putin to appear magnanimous, to be above politics, and to draw a line behind Prigozhin's antics," Foreman added while speaking with Newsweek.

Read more

No matter the goal of the meeting, it's still unclear why the Kremlin is revealing that the meeting occurred, and there has been no clarity on the details of Prigozhin's peace deal reached with Lukashenko. As of last week, it was also unknown if the Wagner leader was still in Belarus or had returned to Russia.

Newsweek emailed the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC