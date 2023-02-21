Putin Changes Course on Nuclear Weapons

Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia will stop observing the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement it shared with the U.S.

In a major speech to the nation, the Russian president said he wants to re-evaluate what NATO allies have in their nuclear arsenal, adding that Russia will be ready to test nuclear weapons if the U.S. tests them first.

That doesn't mean that Russia is leaving the agreement entirely, but Putin has stressed that the country will suspend its participation, saying that "before returning to the discussion of this issue, we must understand for ourselves what such countries of the North Atlantic alliance as France and Great Britain" have in "their strategic arsenals."

During the national address, Putin also gave no indication of when Russia's war in Ukraine is going to end, claiming that the conflict was started by Ukraine and its allies.

This is a developing news story and will be later updated.