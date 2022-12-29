Putin Turns Up the Heat on Ukrainian Sympathizers in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed new laws against "subversive activities" as part of an increasing effort to silence criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday signed a law that prescribes a life sentence in prison for those who provide "assistance to subversive activities," undergo "training for the purpose of carrying out sabotage activities" or take part in "organizing a sabotage community," according to a newly published report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The law also mandates a five- to 10-year prison sentence for those guilty of "participation" in a "sabotage community." In addition, Putin reportedly signed a law to punish private citizens who "desecrate" the ribbon of Saint George, a symbol associated with the Russian military, with a hefty fine and up to three years in prison.

"The Kremlin continues to manipulate Russian law to grant the state increasingly broad powers using vague language in order to eliminate dissent and threaten Ukrainian sympathizers," the ISW report says.

"These laws follow a sequence of Russian policies targeting what remains of the Russian opposition and enhancing Kremlin control of Russia's already-limited information space under the guise of preventing Russians from 'discrediting' the military," it continues.

Shortly after the war in Ukraine began, the Russian government passed a law that attempted to quash dissent by criminalizing "spreading fakes" about the Russian military. Many have been prosecuted under the law, with some anti-war Russians receiving lengthy prison sentences as a result.

The laws that Putin signed on Thursday came only days after ISW reported that Putin was "likely concerned" about a lack of support for the war among Russian elites.

The report cites a Christmas Day interview with Putin that saw the Russian president claim 99.9 percent of Russians were "ready to sacrifice everything for the Motherland." In the same interview, Putin complained about the small number of Russians who do not "act like true patriots"

ISW suggested that Putin's "instant criticism of some members of society suggests that he is focused on those who do not fully support the war rather than on those who do."

Meanwhile, a number of prominent Russian critics of the war have died under mysterious circumstances since the invasion unfolded in February.

This week, Pavel Antov, a war critic and member of Putin's United Russia party, was found dead after reportedly falling from a hotel window in India. His friend Vladimir Bidenov was found dead at the same hotel two day earlier.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian government for comment.