News

'Puzzle Pieces' Show Who May Have Blocked Trump Office Search: Kirschner

By
News Donald Trump Republicans Mar-a-lago

"Puzzle pieces" may reveal who allegedly blocked a classified-documents search of former President Donald Trump's office, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said during the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Tuesday that three different news stories likely reveal the name of the person who Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran claims blocked him from conducting a search of the ex-president's Mar-a-Lago office.

After Trump was subpoenaed over the documents by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last year, Corcoran incorrectly reported that the 38 documents he recovered from a storage area were the only classified items in the former president's possession.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that an unnamed person "steered" Corcoran away from searching Trump's office, where the "most sensitive materials" were later found during the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Kirschner said that the reporting was the latest "puzzle piece" that points to the mysterious figure's identity.

Donald Trump Classified Documents Glenn Kirschner Puzzle
Former President Donald Trump is pictured Monday outside Trump Tower in New York City. Trump is facing a dual federal investigation into his January 6 activities and issues tied to his post-presidency handling of classified documents. James Devaney/GC Images

"Pulling together the evidence in a criminal case really is a lot like assembling a puzzle," Kirschner said. "No one piece of a puzzle ever shows you the entire picture. You don't know what picture will emerge until you begin to assemble the puzzle."

"Puzzle piece number one: One of Trump's lawyers, Evan Corcoran, was blocked—we don't know by whom—from searching Donald Trump's office for classified documents," he added. "And that is where the FBI ended up finding some of the most highly sensitive classified documents."

Kirschner said that "puzzle piece number two" came from former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore, who alleged during a CNN interview this month that Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn had "attempted to interfere with" the search for documents at Mar-a-Lago.

"So puzzle piece number two was that Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn was interfering with other Trump lawyers, including specifically in the search for classified documents," said Kirschner. "And Boris seemed like such a nice young man. ... Not."

A Trump campaign spokesperson told ABC News that Parlatore's allegation about Epshteyn was "categorically false."

Kirschner went on to further implicate Epshteyn while referencing a September 2022 article from The Independent as "puzzle piece number three." The article says that Epshteyn's phone was seized as part of the DOJ's investigation of Trump's role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more

"Looks like a picture is emerging to me," said Kirschner. "And it looks like old Boris might want to get himself a lawyer. You know, MAGA really does seem to stand for 'make attorneys get attorneys.'"

"Will Boris end up a co-defendant with Donald Trump in a criminal indictment?" he continued. "Only time will tell. But if the evidence supports it, you bet he should be indicted."

In response to a request for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung emailed Newsweek a previously shared statement denouncing Kirschner as a "notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" who "has been shunned by the legal community at large."

Newsweek has reached out to Epshteyn via his website for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC