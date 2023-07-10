QAnon Shaman Threatens to Expose 'False Prophet' at Republican Event

Jacob Chansley, the January 6, 2021, rioter widely known as the QAnon Shaman, lashed out at Nick Fuentes over the white nationalist's comments expressing desire to marry a minor in a resurfaced video clip.

Fuentes and Chansley are both slated to speak at an Arizona College Republicans event July 30. However, the QAnon Shaman blasted the far-right live-streamer on Monday, saying on Twitter that he never would have agreed to attend had he known Fuentes would be speaking.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, earned the moniker QAnon Shaman after he was seen shirtless while sporting face paint and bison-horned headgear during the Capitol siege. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the riot but was released early in March after serving 27 months, and sent to a halfway house in Phoenix, Arizona, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, yells "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was ransacked on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Chansley, in a Twitter post Monday, slammed Nick Fuentes over the white nationalist's comments expressing desire to marry a 16-year-old. Win McNamee/Getty

Newsweek has reached out on Monday via Twitter to Chansley for comment.

Fuentes, who was also present during the January 6 riot, hosts the America First with Nicholas J. Fuentes live-stream show. While he brands himself as a "Christian conservative," critics say he has used his platform to spread antisemitic, racist and misogynistic views. Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, first garnered national attention in 2017 when he attended the deadly, white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL and Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) spoke out against Fuentes' "hateful rhetoric."

Chansley, in the Monday Twitter post, threatened to "expose" Fuentes at the coming college Republican convention in Prescott, Arizona, after hearing his remarks on taking a child bride. The QAnon Shaman's ire was in response to a video clip that was shared by Right Wing Watch back in May and shows Fuentes saying that when he turns 30, he'd probably find himself a 16-year-old to marry.

"Ok, to start, WTF? When I agreed to speak at the AZ College Republicans United event I was not aware that I'd be sharing the stage with someone who wants a 16 year old wife," Chansley tweeted. "Should I back out? Or should I do the event & blow this schmuck out of the water & expose a false prophet?"

Ok, to start, WTF?

When I agreed to speak at the AZ College Republicans United event I was not aware that I'd be sharing the stage with someone who wants a 16 year old wife.

Should I back out? Or should I do the event & blow this schmuck out of the water & expose a false prophet? https://t.co/grYsJrvpKC — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) July 10, 2023

Fuentes, in the clip, compared the female aging process to milk, saying women "don't age like wine" but rather the dairy product that spoils.

"Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk," the divisive right-wing commentator said.

"I want a 16-year-old who is untouched, untouched, pristine, untouched, not corrupted, innocent," he continued. "That's what we all want. And all 16-year-olds want an older guy who's like capable and strong and everything to sweep them off their feet."