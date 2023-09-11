Queen Latifah's National Anthem Rendition at NFL Game Baffles Internet

Queen Latifah has had an impressive career spanning decades, but it is her latest performance that has thrown the internet into a frenzy.

The rapper and star of CBS show The Equalizer has appeared in Netflix's Hollywood and voiced Ellie in several Ice Age outings, but many fans apparently did not realize she is an accomplished singer, not to mention a Grammy award winner.

On Sunday, Queen Latifah sang the national anthem at the NFL Giants vs. Cowboys game, which also served as a 9/11 tribute.

In a white two-piece suit, the star took to the stage at the MetLife Stadium and sand the Star-Spangled Banner alongside a choir of members from the New York Fire Department and the New York Police Department.

Queen Latifah performed the national anthem before the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023, in New Jersey. Many fans online were surprised by Queen Latifah's singing prowess. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The emotional tribute included FDNY and NYPD members involved or affected by the 9/11 attacks of 2001 who accompanied the Giants as they headed out of the tunnel for player introductions.

Queen Latifah's vocal performance not only moved the crowd and viewers at home but also prompted many to wonder why they never knew she could sing.

One confused social media user posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said: "I had no clue Queen Latifah sings."

An incredible rendition of the National Anthem by @IAMQUEENLATIFAH 🎤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KDbi739F4s — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2023

Another added: "Queen Latifah sings since when." "Queen Latifah sings????," asked a third.

Queen Latifah first broke onto the music scene in the late 80s with her first single "Wrath of My Madness" and has since released multiple albums and singles. She won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance with her song "U.N.I.T.Y." in 1995 and received six other nominations.

She has also starred in movie musicals Hairspray and Chicago, where she showed off her vocal range and performed the role of Ursula in the 2019 movie The Little Mermaid Live!

A fan who knew and appreciated her rap skills was still in awe. They said: "Wait, Queen Latifah sings? Since when she is always gonna be a rapper to me"

Another supporter chimed in to praise the star, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens.

The babies finding out that Queen Latifah sings- is a true multi-hyphenate. I’m all in for more folks joining the Dana Owens fan club. Also, that woman ain’t had a bad hair day in her damn life. Just beautiful! pic.twitter.com/tGGkKDkShD — CloutChasingHistorian (@divafeminist) September 11, 2023

Another commented: "For those of you who didn't know that Queen Latifah sings.... Clearly you guys didn't watch Living Single... she's the one singing the theme song"

A die-hard fan wrote: "People are JUST finding out that Queen Latifah sings? Have they not seen 'Chicago' or 'Hairspray'? Or saw that she released two jazz albums? Or even when she played Bessie Smith in that HBO movie?

One joked: "Finding out Queen Latifah sings shows what type of parents y'all had growing up...I feel sorry for y'all."